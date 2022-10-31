Read full article on original website
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part II
After a predictable loss to a much more talented Oregon Saturday, Cal’s hopes of a bowl game seem to be fading away. It wasn’t so much the loss that was depressing, but rather that Oregon was just so much better in so many ways – and didn’t even play that well in the 42-24 win.
‘Take responsibility’: Jalen Suggs sounds off on moment that sparked Magic win over Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Orlando Magic pulled off a tasty upset win Thursday night, tripping up the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors at home to the tune of a 130-129 score. Magic guard Jalen Suggs played a huge role in that Magic victory, making several excellent plays, perhaps none bigger than the 3-pointer he buried with less […] The post ‘Take responsibility’: Jalen Suggs sounds off on moment that sparked Magic win over Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They have to get better’: Draymond Green gets real on who’s at ‘fault’ over Warriors piling losses
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, with their latest loss dropping them to 3-6. They are currently 0-4 on their road trip following their latest setback against the Orlando Magic when Klay Thompson missed a shot at the buzzer. Warriors last 4 games: Loss to the […] The post ‘They have to get better’: Draymond Green gets real on who’s at ‘fault’ over Warriors piling losses appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
Warriors get rare clowning on NBA Twitter over early downward spiral
That’s now four straight losses for the Golden State Warriors following Thursday’s lackluster effort against the Orlando Magic. The defending champs blew a big lead in this one, only to see their opponents escape with a 130-129 win. The Warriors are in a real slump right now, and unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter had a field day […] The post Warriors get rare clowning on NBA Twitter over early downward spiral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala hints at imminent debut amid Warriors bench collapse
Changes are coming for the Golden State Warriors’ bench irrespective of when Andre Iguodala returns to the floor. Considering his cryptic tweet following his team’s wholly dispiriting, all-too-familiar loss to the Orlando Magic, though, don’t be surprised if Steve Kerr’s altered rotation soon includes another four-time champion. Iguodala appeared to tease the date for his […] The post Andre Iguodala hints at imminent debut amid Warriors bench collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We don’t wanna be insane’: Stephen Curry hints at looming changes amid Warriors’ slump
Stephen Curry followed the lead of Steve Kerr and Draymond Green after his team’s dispiriting 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, telling reporters changes were coming for the Golden State Warriors’ struggling bench. Here’s what the reigning Finals MVP and four-time champion said in response to...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Recap: Week 10
Trophies were up for grabs in Week 10 of the high school football season as Lincoln won a 10th straight Bell Game over Washington and Sacred Heart Cathedral topped Riordan for the Stanfel Cup behind big games from Jerry Mixon Jr. and RL Miller. The Standard has your weekly recap of local prep sports action.
NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic
The Golden State Warriors have not begun the season on the right foot, and their latest effort would do nothing to quell the concerns fans and pundits have regarding the performances the defending champions have put out thus far. The Warriors ended up losing their fourth straight game, dropping a close matchup the previously 1-7 […] The post NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updated: Pittsburg high school football coach Vic Galli to step down after this season
One of the most successful and tell-it-like-it-is high school head football coaches in the San Francisco Bay Area told his team today he would be stepping down after this season. Vic Galli, at the end of his 21st regular season at Pittsburg, said in a letter to the Pittsburg Unified School ...
Angry students say Stanford is waging a 'war on fun' and limiting parties
Students at Stanford are reportedly upset with their university administrators over a perceived "war on fun" that has seen the number of parties on campus dwindle dramatically.
‘I’m a believer’: Steve Kerr gives glowing James Wiseman commendation amid Warriors scapegoating
While the season is still in its infancy, the Golden State Warriors’ performances thus far have done little to inspire confidence, especially after they’ve dropped four straight following their most recent 130-129 loss to the previously 1-7 Orlando Magic. Stephen Curry is playing at an insane level, but it hasn’t resulted in wins. This has […] The post ‘I’m a believer’: Steve Kerr gives glowing James Wiseman commendation amid Warriors scapegoating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Stop disrespecting that man’: Draymond Green defended by Jusuf Nurkic over hot take on his legacy
After the Golden State Warriors handed out huge extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, pundits and fans wondered what the Warriors’ plans were for Draymond Green, a crucial piece in the Dubs’ dynastic run over the past decade. With Green set to become a free agent come season’s end (should he decline his $27.5 […] The post ‘Stop disrespecting that man’: Draymond Green defended by Jusuf Nurkic over hot take on his legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
sfarchdiocese.org
First San Francisco native made Cardinal joins Parishioners in Prayer
Parishioners from across the Archdiocese joined in prayer on October 27 to honor Cardinal Robert McElroy, the first native son of San Francisco to be made a Cardinal. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone hosted the Cardinal for Vespers and a reception. In his homily, Cardinal McElroy reflected upon the significance of the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
