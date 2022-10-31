ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a predictable loss to a much more talented Oregon Saturday, Cal’s hopes of a bowl game seem to be fading away. It wasn’t so much the loss that was depressing, but rather that Oregon was just so much better in so many ways – and didn’t even play that well in the 42-24 win.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations

OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley

For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
BERKELEY, CA
sfarchdiocese.org

First San Francisco native made Cardinal joins Parishioners in Prayer

Parishioners from across the Archdiocese joined in prayer on October 27 to honor Cardinal Robert McElroy, the first native son of San Francisco to be made a Cardinal. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone hosted the Cardinal for Vespers and a reception. In his homily, Cardinal McElroy reflected upon the significance of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
