Ann Nita Andrews, age 77, went home to be with Jesus and her family that she had missed so much, and for so long, on October 29, 2022 in Brownsville, Tennessee. Nita was born October 11, 1945 in Union City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Herbert S. “Andy” Andrews and Nan C. Holland Andrews. She lived in and around the Obion County area until 2007, when she moved to Brownsville to Crestview Rehabilitation Center, to be closer to her family.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO