WBBJ
Randy Dean Elkins
Randy Dean Elkins, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and beloved husband of Yolanda “Landy” Elkins went to be with his Savior Monday, October 31st, 2022. Randy was born January 2nd, 1951 in Minden, Louisiana, the son of the late Ernest Woodrow Elkins and Leona Muriel Dail Elkins. He attended Southern Adventist University in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he was the proud Editor of the university newspaper and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Journalism.
WBBJ
Mr. Frank D. Johnson
Services for Mr. Frank D. Johnson, age 93 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Next Level Church; 835 Highway 45 North in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Trice’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
WBBJ
Ruth Ann Kauffman Swarey
Ruth Ann Kauffman Swarey, age 64, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late Samuel Levi “Sam” Swarey, departed this life Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Ruth was born January 19, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
WBBJ
Ann Nita Andrews
Ann Nita Andrews, age 77, went home to be with Jesus and her family that she had missed so much, and for so long, on October 29, 2022 in Brownsville, Tennessee. Nita was born October 11, 1945 in Union City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Herbert S. “Andy” Andrews and Nan C. Holland Andrews. She lived in and around the Obion County area until 2007, when she moved to Brownsville to Crestview Rehabilitation Center, to be closer to her family.
WBBJ
Marie Lovelace Carlton
Marie Lovelace Carlton, passed away peacefully on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 100 at Sugar Creek Senior Living in Brownsville, Tennessee, less than a month shy of her 101st birthday. Marie was born on November 22, 1921, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of James “Jim” Lovelace...
WBBJ
Jackson Rockabillys share excitement for 2023 season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys are prepping for a big season in the 2023 Summer League. This will be the first summer collegiate team to be in Jackson. President and CEO Dennis Bastien shared the makeup of the team. “We’ll operate like a Minor League team. However, we’re...
WBBJ
Mrs. Tiketia Currie
Mrs. Tiketia Currie was born on June 21, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on October 26, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
WBBJ
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
WBBJ
First ever Rockabilly 5K runs through Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local wellness center hosted a fitness event. The LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson held a Rockabilly Run 5k Thursday evening. The runners started a block behind the LIFT and then ran down Lambuth Boulevard and back up Campbell Street to make a loop. Overall...
WBBJ
Dollie T. Owens
Mrs. Owens died Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Alamo Nursing & Rehab Center. Visitation for Mrs. Owens will be Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.
WBBJ
James Ralph “Buddy” Moncier
James Ralph “Buddy” Moncier, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home in Gadsden, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Maury City Church of God, with Bro. Rowdy Davis and Pastor Walter Manley officiating. Burial to follow in the Hartsfield Cemetery in Brazil, TN. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Maury City Church of God from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Karen Witbart Reames
Karen Witbart Reames, age 67, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ralph Brown and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church.
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman University to hold homecoming activities next week
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University will host its homecoming activities next week. Kicking off with a Chapel service on Monday, the week will feature a variety of events for students, staff, families and alumni to enjoy. Events include the annual “ALUMination Day,” featured guest speaker Dr. Ethan Kellum, the...
WBBJ
Group organizes “Before Thanksgiving” dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is coming early to the Jackson community thanks to organizers connected to the GT Productionz. This community gathering hopes to bring a family-style meal to those who may not have the opportunity to attend a dinner on the holiday. Some volunteers that the company work...
WBBJ
Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening. Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities. Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American...
WBBJ
Dwight Alexander Carter
Funeral service for Dwight Alexander Carter, age 50, will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Carter died Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. No Visitation. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
WBBJ
$1.2 billion Powerball brings out players
JACKSON, Tenn. — A house, a car, pay off a loan, the possibilities are endless after Wednesday’s Powerball numbers. You can play the lottery anytime, but it is not everyday when the Powerball jackpot is $1.2 billion. For the price of less than $5, many people are buying...
WBBJ
Parker Tractor Company – Humboldt, TN
We are an established Customer Service Provider for FedEx and looking for both permanent and temporary route drivers. We are located in Humboldt, TN with routes South of Jackson. We offer paid training, competitive salary and sign on bonus for qualified applicants. Must be 21 or older and not convicted of a felony; prior driving experience desired, but not required. For more information, email alaina.braswell@parkertractor.net or call 888-209-7071 and we will return your call.
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production. Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.
