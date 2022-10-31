ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

By LISA MASCARO, STEFANIE DAZIO and TERRY CHEA
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IW323_0itX8YZu00

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.

In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to "Nancy."

“This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

“This was politically motivated,” Jenkins said. She implored the public to “watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric.”

Investigators believe DePape had been researching in advance to target Pelosi, Jenkins said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment,” she said.

In a statement late Monday, Speaker Pelosi said her family was “most grateful” for "thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes." Her husband underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries after the attack. She said he was making “steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

The stark narrative laid out by state and federal prosecutors stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories circulated by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before midterm elections. A record number of security threats are being reported against lawmakers and election officials.

At a campaign event Monday in Arizona, Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, drew hearty laughs as she joked about security at the Pelosi home.

In addition to the state charges, DePape was also charged Monday in federal court with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official because of their official duties.

No attorney has been listed for DePape. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the state charges, and prosecutors will ask for him to be held in jail without bail.

Authorities said DePape smashed a glass door in the back of the home with a hammer, went to the upstairs bedroom and told a surprised Paul Pelosi to wake up.

When Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties to tie Pelosi up, the complaint says.

DePape told investigators he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and viewed her as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party,” according to the eight-page complaint.

“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ’lied,’ he was going to break her kneecaps,” the complaint alleges.

“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint says DePape told investigators.

The federal complaint says DePape said he wanted “to use Nancy to lure” another person, but it provides no details of such a plan.

After DePape confronted Paul Pelosi in his bedroom, Pelosi tried to make it to an elevator in the home to reach a phone, but DePape blocked his way, Jenkins said. In a nightshirt, Pelosi then told the assailant he had to use the restroom, allowing him to get to his cellphone and call 911, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday. They arrived two minutes later to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers, Jenkins said.

She said police body camera footage “shows the attack itself." Police later found a second hammer, along with rope, tape and a diary in DePape's backpack.

In the ambulance to the hospital, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, the complaint said. And Jenkins said Sunday, “We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident," a statement contradicting vulgar unsupported suggestions on social media.

DePape told investigators he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit said.

Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.

DePape is a Canadian citizen who legally entered the United States in 2000 but has stayed long after his visa expired, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Family described DePape as estranged, and he was known by some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who appeared to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for the past two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, California, the complaint said.

The attack was an unsettling echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden's election defeat of Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling "Where's Nancy?" Some carried zip ties.

Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted, then deleted, a fringe website's conspiracy theories to his millions of followers, as his purchase of Twitter has raised concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting crude jokes about it.

With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress in the last year, U.S. Capitol Police have advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the force, has said the threat from lone-wolf attackers has been growing and the most significant threat the force is facing is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years before.

The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill him. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball game practice.

___

Mascaro reported from Washington and Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general

Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.In an appearance on 60 Minutes last Sunday, Mark Brnovich called Ms Lake a grifter and implied she was a “clown” for her election denialism.“I think there are a lot of clowns out there that saw what they wanted to see,” Mr Brnovich said, referring to people who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result. “What is it, a Simon and...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of...
SANDUSKY, OH
WGAU

Misinformation thrives on video site popular with far-right

Election misinformation is thriving on Rumble, a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives and far-right groups, according to research published Thursday. Nearly half of the videos suggested by the site in response to searches for common election-related terms came from untrustworthy sources, according to the analysis from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation.
WGAU

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. — (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy