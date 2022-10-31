Read full article on original website
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Popular southern 'chicken and donuts' restaurant to open first Florida location in Orlando-area
ORLANDO, Fla. - If chicken, biscuits and donuts sound heavenly, you'll be able to find them all under one roof when Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken – a popular breakfast and lunch franchise – opens its first of 20 planned locations in the Orlando-area. The company said...
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
Disney Guests! Hurricane Center Tracks System That Could Threaten Florida
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close, with its seasons beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30, that doesn’t mean it’s time to let our guard down. Instead, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a system that may threaten Florida. Walt...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Walt Disney World magically transforms for holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are starting to see holiday decor now around the theme parks. With a flip of a switch overnight Monday, Disney’s holiday services teams began transforming the theme park from Halloween to the Christmas holiday. [TRENDING: Double sonic booms expected with...
'Frog-mageddon': Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from.
Universal Orlando to close areas of Universal Studios park to make way for new attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort on Tuesday announced that it will soon begin work on new family entertainment areas at its Universal Studios Florida park, "that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters." To make way for these new additions, several KidZone areas will be phased...
Christmas has Arrived at Disney World!
Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay
While the thought of whisking away on a much needed holiday sounds blissful, you may not always have room in the budget for a getaway. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some time away from home in a vacation setting.... The post Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
