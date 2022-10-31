HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period Begins November 1

Governor Dan McKee announced that tomorrow is the first day of Open Enrollment for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI (HSRI). From November 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023, individuals can enroll, change or renew their health coverage at HealthSourceRI.com/OE or 1-855-840-HSRI (1-855-840-4774).

To support this effort, trained and certified HSRI staff will hold the first of several virtual information sessions at 9:30 a.m. on November 3. Sign up information, as well as additional info sessions, can be found at HealthSourceRI.com/Events.

“Rhode Island is a national leader in health coverage, and the health and well-being of each and every Rhode Islander remains a priority,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We’re fortunate that HealthSource RI continues to provide Rhode Islanders with affordable options for high-quality coverage. Applying is easy and I encourage Rhode Islanders in need of health coverage to compare plans and find the one that works best for them.”

Since 2013, HSRI has decreased the uninsured rate by more than two thirds. Today, 97 percent of Rhode Islanders have health coverage, among the highest insured rates in the country. HSRI is the only place Rhode Islanders can receive financial help to pay for their health coverage. Currently, 6 out of 7 HSRI customers receive financial assistance.

“As we head into our tenth open enrollment period, I’m happy to share that we have reached an all-time low uninsured rate in Rhode Island of 2.9%” said HSRI Director Lindsay Lang. “Our goal however, is to reach near-universal insurance. To that end, we’re making the process of getting and staying covered easier than ever by offering many ways to enroll or renew.”

In addition to the virtual information sessions, HSRI offers live web chat services in English and Spanish where individuals can ask questions, reset their passwords, and get enrollment support from a live expert on HealthSourceRI.com. One-on-one enrollment support is available in-person, via phone, or virtually through HSRI’s Navigator agencies. Individuals can also make appointments for assistance at HSRI’s Walk-In Center at 401 Wampanoag Trail in East Providence. Appointments can be booked at HealthSourceRI.com/OE. Enrollment support is also available by calling 1-855-840-4774.

Rhode Islanders have until December 23, 2022 to pick and pay for coverage that starts January 1, 2023. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2023 plan is January 31, for coverage that starts February 1, 2023. For the most up to date information about HSRI’s Open Enrollment period, and additional customer service information, visit HealthSourceRI.com/OE or call 1-855-840-HSRI (1-855-840-4774).

The mission of HealthSource RI is to help Rhode Islanders easily navigate the complex health insurance landscape and enroll in a plan that works best for their individual and family needs. HSRI’s Plan Comparison and Savings Tool lets families estimate their monthly premium and out-of-pocket costs, identify financial help and find in-network doctors. With continued federal subsidies and various enrollment assistance options, HSRI is ensuring that Rhode Islanders have access to high-quality, low-cost health insurance.

