Ohio State

How to vote before Election Day

By Natalie Fahmy
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is nearly one week left for you to cast your ballot in this year’s midterm election, and you do not have to wait until Election Day on Nov. 8 to do so.

Voters can head to the polls during early voting through Monday, Nov. 7, including this weekend.

You can also vote by filling out an absentee ballot at home and then dropping it off to your county board of elections or mail it in and your vote will count as long as it is postmarked Nov. 7 or earlier. On Election Day, Nov. 8, absentee ballots, if not previously mailed or dropped off, can only be returned to the county board of elections — individual polling places will not accept ballots.

How to prepare for Ohio’s election with NBC4

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said while you technically have until Saturday to request an absentee ballot, you really should do it by the Wednesday before an election.

“If you wait until Saturday, the chance of it arriving at your house on time are very slim,” LaRose said. “When you mail in your absentee ballot, you can track it online as well.”

Early voting numbers show an uptick in requests for absentee ballots and ballots cast in person.

“I think a lot of voters tried it for the first time in 2020 and realized how secure and convenient it was,” LaRose said. “And so now they’re coming back to try it again

As of last week, there were 1.8% more votes and ballot requests than in the same period in 2018.

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

“It shows that Ohioans know that this is a secure and convenient way to cast your ballot,” LaRose said. “And it’s no surprise. It’s grown over the years for the nearly 30 years Ohio has had early voting and absentee voting.”

For more information including how to request and how to return an absentee ballot, county board of elections locations, and more, click here .

OHIO STATE
