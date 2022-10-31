Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Teen arrested for stealing thousands of dollars with forged check
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested this morning and charged with simple battery, two counts of cashing a forged check, and two counts of scheming to defraud after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash a second check. Baker reportedly told a Gainesville...
News4Jax.com
Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office
PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
ocala-news.com
Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes
A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested on gun charges is on probation on previous gun charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thomas Edward Ryus Dean, Jr., 25, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, displaying a firearm during a felony, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and resisting arrest without violence. Dean was driving a...
WCJB
Two Gainesville residents arrested for child neglect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville residents are behind bars for child neglect, after their home was found in disarray. Gainesville police arrested 60-year-old John Ronan and 67-year-old Jana Ronan for child neglect. The two are caregivers to two teens. The home was filled with trash, mold, feces smeared on...
WCJB
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, November 2
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
alachuachronicle.com
Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erin A. Douglas, 28, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service on 20 charges of animal cruelty. She is also prohibited from having any animals. Douglas was initially charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
WCJB
Bronson mom speaks out after second school lockdown ends with daughter in ER
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Two days, two school lockdowns at Bronson Middle High School. Levy County Sheriff’s office and School District officials say no drugs were found. Thursday’s lockdown happened after several students mysteriously got sick. Megan Watkins is the mother of one of those ill children. Her daughter...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police to hold fraud prevention meeting
Gainesville Police will hold a fraud prevention meeting Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The meeting is open to residents and business owners. Gainesville Police officers will offer advice on how to protect residents and businesses from fraudulent behavior. The meeting will take place at the Gainesville Police Department Hall of Heroes...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
Jury Recommends Death for Fla. Man Who Killed 2 Boys with Hammer in 'Violent and Relentless Rage'
After less than an hour of deliberation, a Florida jury recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr. Content warning: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. It took less than an hour for a Florida jury to deliberate and recommend Mark Wilson Jr. be sentenced to death for the brutal murder of two young brothers. A judge will make the final decision on whether to accept the jury's recommendation during a December hearing. "Welcome to the 7th Circuit, where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
alachuachronicle.com
Three teenagers charged with stealing car from Kia dealership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lamarious Q. Williams, Jr., 19, and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were detained yesterday after allegedly stealing a car from a Kia dealership. Williams was arrested in March for allegedly stealing a car from the same dealership. The General Manager of the Kia dealership...
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School student arrested for bringing meth to campus, sharing with friends
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old student at Bronson Middle High school is being detained by Levy County Sheriff’s deputies after she was accused of bringing meth to campus. “At this point in the investigation, they do know that one student brought the drugs to school. That student provided...
WCJB
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
WCJB
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
