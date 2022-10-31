ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Coyotes looking for first home win at midpoint of Mullett Arena homestand

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZthl_0itX7g9Z00

The Arizona Coyotes’ opening homestand has generated more buzz than others in years past with the team adjusting to the new chapter at Mullett Arena at Arizona State.

The Coyotes have reached the halfway point of their four-game homestand, with the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) up next on Tuesday.

While the Coyotes have yet to secure a win in their new home building with two games down, they have kept the games competitive with both losses within one goal, and the opener against the Winnipeg Jets ended in overtime.

Playing in a smaller setting was an adjustment at first for the players, but for those who played at Gila River Arena, the differences in the atmosphere are there.

The Mullett experience: Arizona Coyotes open up shop at Mullett Arena for first game at ASU facility

“The energy of the crowd was fun,” Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said. “It’s something that we’ve missed as players, especially the guys that have been here for a while. It’s a fun place to play. A lot of noise from the outside and all the details, but we played a hockey game and it’s loud and the fans were cheering for us.”

Much can be said about the NHL being played in a 5,000-capacity arena, but the college atmosphere with a student section and the drumline returning provides a new home identity for the Coyotes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7gzv_0itX7g9Z00

The Coyotes players, who all primarily live in Scottsdale, certainly are enjoying the shorter commutes to Tempe instead of Glendale. It's also been different hearing the fans interact more in their home arena.

"(Gila River Arena's) a nice arena and it’s big, but when it’s not filled, it’s not a great arena," Fischer said. "If it’s 6,000, I’d rather play in that packed than if it’s 20,000 with 11,000. That atmosphere isn’t that great.”

Visiting teams are also getting nostalgic when playing at the venue.

“It was good actually,” Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere said. “It reminds me of my junior days a little bit. Just the size of the building and the crowd was loud too. It was great.”

To get a feel from the fans’ point of view, the Coyotes players sat in the stands while touring the arena.

“When we did the walkthrough a while ago, we were in the stands and there’s not really a bad view,” Coyotes forward Clayton Keller said. “You can see the ice pretty well from everywhere. There’s definitely a different feeling with everything being a little tighter and closer.”

Related: As Arizona Coyotes begin Tempe era, where things stand with their proposed new arena

Up next

Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1) vs. Florida Panthers (5-3-1), Mullett Arena, 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports AZ Extra, Bally Sports App

About the Panthers: The Panthers won 5-3 at home against the Ottawa Senators and will start its four-game road trip on the West Coast in Arizona. Matthew Tkachuk, son of former Coyotes captain Keith Tkachuk, leads the Panthers in all scoring categories with 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists).

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes looking for first home win at midpoint of Mullett Arena homestand

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 takeaways from Arizona Coyotes' loss to Dallas Stars as homestand ends on sour note

The Arizona Coyotes struggled to challenge the Dallas Stars early on, and it would haunt them. With four goals in the first period, the Stars held control of the game as the Coyotes (3-6-1) finished Thursday night at Mullett Arena with a 7-2 loss. Jason Robertson had a big night with two goals, while 13 different Stars players found the scoresheet.
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets

Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat.  Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.  Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many of his 17 seasons with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'It's hard': Suns' Dario Saric battling through lack of playing time after missing last season

Dario Saric’s body language Tuesday night in the home locker room spoke nearly as loud as his words when discussing how this season has started for him. He’s trying to be positive, but Saric looks and sounds like someone struggling with a lack of playing time. “Aaahh,” Saric said while taking a deep breath. “It’s not easy....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) probable Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams didn't have a "definitive answer" on whether Deandre Ayton will play Friday against Portland, but the Suns starting center is trending in that direction. "We'll see," Williams said after Thursday's practice. "He went through a good practice today, but we'll see how he responds to the practice. We don't have like a definitive answer just yet."  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Path to a championship: Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football semifinals

The top three levels of Arizona high school football still have two weeks of the regular season remaining, while conferences 2A and 3A begin their playoffs this week. But in 1A — the only level in the state to play eight-man football — we’re already on to the semi-finals. The big story is Mogollon vying for a third straight title, but the Mustangs aren’t the favorites this time around. Here are the matchups: ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'I know his game very well': Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns on defending Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves face the Devin Booker-led Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Both players were All-NBA selections last season, seven years after they where the top and 13th overall draft picks by both franchises. Towns spoke during Minnesota pregame shootaround media availability about his former Kentucky Wildcats...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising expects stadium decision by December

Following its worst season in six years, Phoenix Rising enters the off-season with on- and off-field issues to tackle. None is bigger than where it will play next season. When the club moved to its current home at Wild Horse Pass prior to the 2021 season, it envisioned the new, 10,000-seat facility on the Gila River Indian Community as a long-term home. However, changes in Wild Horse Pass leadership have led to uncertainty about the stadium arrangement, the club has said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy