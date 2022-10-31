Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr thanked Jason Zucker for his homage salute and dropped a little chirp, too. Despite the Zucker salute, the Penguins are mired in a six-game winless streak. Dave Molinari offered some praise for Jake Guentzel’s maturity. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens could be partners on the NHL trade market. The New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals in seven seconds to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and how serious is Ryan Reynolds about buying the Ottawa Senators?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO