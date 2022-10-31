Read full article on original website
Sentencing set for convicted murderer
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of shooting a neighbor to death early last year in Fayette County. Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, West Virginia, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
Officer involved shooting leaves alleged gunman injured in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 2, at approximately 6:10 a.m. members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team were assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton, West Virginia. While executing the search warrant, members were met with gunfire which struck the special response vehicle and penetrated an outer jacket […]
West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77
BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
2 wanted in connection to West Virginia grand larceny investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny. According to the PCSO, the two suspects are sought in connection to a vehicle breaking and entering that happened in a parking lot at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West […]
Details released following officer-involved shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
1 injured in crash involving fire truck in Hurricane, West Virginia
(UPDATE: Nov. 1, 2022, 4:15 p.m.): Mike Hoffman, Hurricane Fire Department Chief, says one of their trucks was traveling south on Hurricane Creek Road while a small white car was driving north on the road. The driver of the white car went over the center line, and the driver of the fire truck swerved to […]
Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
Victim identified in Putnam County ATV crash
UPDATE: (9:23 A.M. Nov. 1, 2022) – Steve Hill Sr., 60, of Charleston was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the […]
Newly sworn-in West Virginia officer won’t let age or gender define her role in law enforcement
Out of the eight officers, Rose is the only woman that was sworn in, and she is 17 to 23 years older than her male colleagues. But instead of letting gender or age define her role as an officer, Rose is reminding herself and others that she deserves to be exactly where she is at.
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow
CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
