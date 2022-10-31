ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

WSAZ

Sentencing set for convicted murderer

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of shooting a neighbor to death early last year in Fayette County. Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, West Virginia, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77

BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
WSAZ

Crews respond to head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in Putnam County ATV crash

UPDATE: (9:23 A.M. Nov. 1, 2022) – Steve Hill Sr., 60, of Charleston was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

