STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO