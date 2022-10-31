Read full article on original website
A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio
It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
Why the Most Requested Democrat in Ohio Isn't Biden or Obama
The unapologetic progressive populist has managed to build up a striking level of credibility and affection in Republican-trending Ohio.
Voters to decide if legislature can call special sessions. What to know about KY Amendment 1
While the battle over a voter referendum that will determine the future of abortion rights in Kentucky has drawn considerable attention, it is not the only constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall that could have a large political impact on the future of the state. Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1 is a rather...
Kathy Hochul claims cashless bail does not impact crime, CNN host agrees: 'No evidence'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul claimed that there is no data that suggest bail reform laws have an impact on crime, and CNN host Don Lemon agreed.
Donald Trump Got 'Everyone Dancing' While Deejaying His 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party
Donald Trump has added deejay to his resumé.On Monday, October 31, the former president took control of the speaker at his "wild" Mar-A-Lago Halloween party for a seemingly electric evening in Palm Beach, Fla.“The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source revealed to a news publication, adding how he was “playing mostly ‘80s music that got everyone dancing.”ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONSDespite most guests enjoying DJ Donald’s song choices, the 76-year-old turned up the volume for “Phantom of the Opera,” which reportedly...
Democrat John Fetterman gets boost from Oprah Winfrey in key Senate race – live
Talkshow host endorses Fetterman’s campaign at virtual event ahead of midterms – follow all the latest news
Lexington Herald-Leader
What exactly is the GOP saving America from these days?
OpEd: “Save America” being the latest call-to-arms by the twice impeached former president currently under multiple civil and criminal investigations.
Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide
Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul
Thousands of Twitter employees were ordered to stay home Friday to await a bracing round of layoffs that could see half of the payroll axed as new owner Elon Musk launches his major overhaul of the company. - 'Return home' - The company said that in order to “ensure the safety” of employees and company data, the main offices would remain closed and all badge access suspended.
