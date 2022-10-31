ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Debris removal to begin in Charlotte County waterways

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Waterways are just as filled with debris as our roadways these days. Charlotte County is starting the process of cleaning up it’s canals on November 1.

They’re starting with the Hayward Canal off El Jobean.

“We’ve seen styrofoam, and big sheets of metal, tree branches, debris, stuff like that,” Kelly Conway said.

“Mostly building materials,” is what Mark Allen said he saw.

Allen and a few neighbors didn’t know about the county’s plan when they decided to clean up the canals for themselves.

“Nothing against the county we just decided hey again we live here, this is our area, we want to take care of it,” Allen said. “What we did, it’s kind of funny, they have a jetski, they drove down on a jet ski, we got on the jetski, took a hammer and we put holes in everything and then we tied straps to it.”

They used the straps to pull a bunch of debris out of the water and onto the curb.

“I mean we had to drag them with a truck because they’re so heavy,” Allen said. “One trailer across the canal lost his whole roof and one of those panels is about 3/4 of that roof.”

The metal panels now line his right of way but at least his canal is cleaner.

“Yay that’s awesome,” Conway said.

The county plans to start with the marine canals, then move onto freshwater and primary ditches.

