Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, robbery on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 2. The incident happened near 28th and Locust around 6:50 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, police said, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee election worker under investigation for ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE — The deputy director of the city of Milwaukee's Election Commission has been fired, accused of election fraud. Milwaukee city leaders say Kimberly Zapata used the public MyVote website to request three military absentee ballots using fake names and sent them to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’

Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MILWAUKEE, WI

