Milwaukee Police Academy class below goal, union sees this as a bigger issue
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) to take back the job offers for more than two dozen candidates for a variety of reasons.
WISN
Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission
MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, robbery on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 2. The incident happened near 28th and Locust around 6:50 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, police said, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
WISN
'I feel so stupid': senior scammed out of half her life savings through government impersonation
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman said she was conned out of half of her life savings by a man impersonating the FBI. Jan Jackson, 70, said it all started with a phone call in September. A man called her cell phone, saying he was with the FBI. "He kept...
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WISN
Milwaukee election worker under investigation for ballot fraud
MILWAUKEE — The deputy director of the city of Milwaukee's Election Commission has been fired, accused of election fraud. Milwaukee city leaders say Kimberly Zapata used the public MyVote website to request three military absentee ballots using fake names and sent them to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
wisconsinrightnow.com
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
WISN
Milwaukee man seen on video holding Black man's neck makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, WISN 12 News got to question Robert Walczykowski who was seen on camera last month with his hand on the neck of a Black man, Trevon Burks. "Robert, why did you put your hands on that man's neck? Jonathan, do you have anything to say about these charges?" WISN 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz asked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
