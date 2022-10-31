Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
'Perfect place for Frayser': Groundbreaking held for new Frayser library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of persistence and patience, a longtime dream for Frayser residents is now closer to reality. Thursday marked the groundbreaking for the new Frayser library. The 20,000 square foot facility on James Road near Hollywood Street is expected to open late next year or early 2024.
Former employees accuse Shelby County Land Bank of discrimination, mistreatment
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Enough is enough. Those are the words from former employees who were recently terminated from the Shelby County Land Bank’s Office. FOX13 has researched and verified claims against the Land Bank’s office. “Never imagined this happening, not like this,” said Brittany Jones, former...
millington-news.com
Around Town November 3, 2022
The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair
Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
Local leaders to address rising rent costs and more at Memphis housing summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The housing market in Memphis is facing several challenges, from high rent to landlord troubles to blight in several neighborhoods. Today, local leaders are expected to address those problems and more at the 4th Annual State of Memphis Housing Summit. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will meet...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Is the Shelby County Clerk's Office location on Riverdale ready to go?
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s new office on Riverdale Road was supposed to open on Monday. County Mayor Lee Harris’s office says it’s ready to go, but county clerk Wanda Halbert says it won’t open until December. “Since we have been retro-fitted...
wknofm.org
BTH: Education Fund President Terence Patterson
Legislation has been passed that mandates that 3rd grade students who don't score at or above grade level on their TCAP reading tests are to be held back. As a result, tens of thousands of students across the state are possibly at risk of being held back in the 3rd grade. President and CEO of Memphis Education Fund Terence Patterson believes that a more nuanced approach is needed in a school's decision to hold students back.
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
Comments / 0