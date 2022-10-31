ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero City Council and Mayor Candidates 2022 Q&A Part I

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1j3E_0itX6h4V00

Get to know your candidates campaigning for your vote this November

ATASCADERO — Four candidates vying for the three open seats on Atascadero’s City Council, the Atascadero News Editorial Board, came up with eight questions for the candidates to address in 150 words or less to know their stance on important topics.

Positions on the Nov. 8 ballot are as follows:

• One (1) Mayor for a full term of two (2) years.

• Two (2) Members of the City Council for full terms of four (4) years.

The city council candidates in alphabetical order by last name are Susan Funk, Bret Heinemamm, and Heather Newsom. Heather Moreno, running for re-election as Atascadero mayor, has no challengers.

The Election Board emailed a questionnaire to all of the candidates and asked them to share their campaign statements along with their stances on important issues affecting the City of Atascadero.

Each candidate had the opportunity to answer the same list of questions in 150 words or less in addition to their introduction and statement at 200 words. The candidate’s statement in its entirety is provided below, with the exception of Heather Newsom and Bret Heinemann, who did not participate.

City Council Candidates Statement

Susan Funk

Business owner

Council Member / Incumbent

It’s been a privilege to serve Atascadero as a Council Member since 2018. Good things have been happening in our community, despite the pandemic. La Plaza is open at last — have you been to the rooftop bar yet? I want to keep our community moving forward.

I’m proud and grateful to be part of a City Council that listens respectfully and seeks solutions to serve the whole community. That same collaborative spirit has guided my work chairing the steering committee for the newly-approved Countywide Strategic Plan on Homelessness. Homelessness is a complex challenge that Atascadero can’t solve on its own, so I promise to keep pushing hard in that effort, working with the County, ECHO and other not-for-profits, public safety experts and many others. I want people to feel proud of our community and to be safe enjoying it.

Atascadero needs more jobs for people who live here, and more housing affordable to young people starting their families or careers. We want our downtown to keep growing and thrive. I also want to ensure that everyone has a voice in key decisions, especially the coming update of our General Plan, which will guide our community’s development for a generation.

Candidates Heather Newsom and Bret Heinemann did not participate.

Atascadero Mayor Candidates Statement

Heather Moreno

Owner, Heather Moreno Wellness Services

Atascadero Mayor / Incumbent

As your Mayor, I’m committed to the health of our community and the strength of our economy. I work to foster strong public engagement to ensure your voice is heard as we make decisions about the future of Atascadero. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. With your support, I will continue the work of building a strong, balanced economy, securing essential public safety staffing and infrastructure, improving roads, sustaining fiscal stewardship, and strengthening the connection between you and our City.

I was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2008, serving as Chairperson in 2010. I became a City Council Member in 2012 and was elected Mayor in 2018 and 2020. I serve on the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, Regional Transit Authority, and REACH Central Coast (formerly SLO Economic Vitality Corporation). I have also served on the Design Review Committee and as Chair of the Finance Committee.

Our thriving volunteer spirit and strong community partnerships are key to keeping our city vibrant. That’s why, like you, I’m an enthusiastic community volunteer. I’m committed to preserving the uniqueness of Atascadero, and it’s a privilege serving our great city. I’d be honored to have your vote.

Serving community. Prospering together.

No additional candidates are running for Atascadero Mayor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fE0ql_0itX6h4V00
City Council Candidate Susan Funk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

Supervisors poised to discuss decertifying Oceano Advisory Council

The Oceano Advisory Council’s future is on San Luis Obispo County’s chopping block. Come Dec. 6, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss withdrawing its recognition of the advisory council. The topic made the supervisors’ agenda after 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton publicly criticized the group for trying to get a vacation rental ordinance in place.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Missing campaign signs heat up Grover Beach's mayoral race

Political smear campaigns in Grover Beach now include cement. "My signs were stolen or vandalized. Ninety-eight percent of them were gone, and a couple vandalized with cement thrown on them," Grover Beach City Councilmember and mayoral hopeful Karen Bright said. Bright is worried about more than damaged campaign signs in...
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

Jones is willing to say anything to become supervisor

I recently noticed a billboard along Highway 101 in the area between Atascadero and Santa Margarita that says "Democrats for Dr. Jones" Paid for by Jones for Supervisor. If you are considering voting for this person for county supervisor, please think again. If he is willing to lie this outright on a billboard, then he will be willing to lie about many, many other things, and for my money I wouldn't trust this guy to take care of a pet rock. He is clearly willing to say and do anything to get a position he is wholly unfit and unqualified for.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

El Camino Homeless Organization announces new hire

Austin Solheim was formerly the homeless services program specialist for Washoe County, Nevada. – The Atascadero-based El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), which serves all of San Luis Obispo County, has hired a new Donor Relations and Community Engagement Manager. Austin Solheim, a former homeless services program specialist for Washoe County, Nevada, was chosen to lead the organization’s philanthropic program to continue the growth of the organization’s capacity to deliver effective programs and engage the community in its mission.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero School Board Candidates 2022 Q&A Part I

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Unified School District Board (AUSD) has four seats open, all four-year terms. This year nine candidates are vying for the seats. The seats up for re-election are currently held by George Shoemaker, Tami Gunther, Ray Buban, and Donn Clickard. Candidates officially running for the open...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets

Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
ORCUTT, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy