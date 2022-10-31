Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Golden Drive Gets Busy Fighting Homelessness Ahead Of Holidays
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive is kicking it into high gear looking for donations for the needy heading into the holidays. Their law enforcement sock drive challenge goes until Friday. Last year, the drive collected more than 19,000 pairs of socks. You can drop off socks at your...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Tiny NDSU Bison fan gets missing doll back
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Valley News Live is happy to report that the doll named Happy has returned home. 4-year-old Hensley Hanson was reunited with Happy on Wednesday. Her mom Michelle says “Happy” was turned in to the NDSU Safety Office. Hensley Hanson is...
newsdakota.com
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Park District looking for tenant to replace Legend's at Rose Creek
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is looking for a new tenant to replace Legend's Sports Bar and Grill at Rose Creek. The bar and grill closed its doors over the weekend. Officials say four different groups have toured the facility recently. The goal is to have the building...
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
KFYR-TV
Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
kvrr.com
Sanford Health Raises Flag In Honor Of Eye Donation Month
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health held a donate life flag raising ceremony. The goal of this event is to help increase awareness about how eye donations can change lives around the globe. The flag will continue to fly daily in November, which is Eye Donation Month. The ceremony...
valleynewslive.com
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
kvrr.com
Ghoul Morning: The Concordia Theatre Ghost
MOORHEAD — The name Al Gersbach is instantaneously familiar to generation after generation of Concordia college alums. Going back decades, you can find his name on program after program at the Comstock Theatre. He’s been billed as a spiritual adviser for “Godspell,” a hematologist on a slasher play, even...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
kvrr.com
Thousands vote early in Cass and Clay Counties
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people have cast their ballots in North Dakota and Minnesota for early voting. Cass County officials say just under 5,000 people have voted across its five locations since Monday. Clay County officials say 3,400 ballots have been cast since early voting began in September.
fargounderground.com
Folkways Christkindlmarkt Returns to Civic Center for 2022 Holiday Celebration
This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the Fargo Civic Center for four days of holiday festivities. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. During the event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday season...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize
(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
valleynewslive.com
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
