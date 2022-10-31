FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO