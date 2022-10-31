Read full article on original website
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
Jagr Responds to Zucker with a Salute — and a Chirp
Former Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Jaromir Jagr got word of current Penguins winger Jason Zucker’s homage to Jagr’s signature goal celebration and offered an entertaining response Thursday on Twitter. Jagr, 50, posted a video of himself, in a Penguins jersey no less, talking about the salute Zucker gave...
Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Teams Sputtering, Penguins Waste Golden Chance
In the end, fourth-line goals and top-line heroics didn’t matter for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they gift-wrapped a game they should have won and delivered it to the Boston Bruins. Big-name teams across the league are sputtering, from the Penguins to the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs, to name a few. And surprises are emerging in New Jersey, Seattle, and Montreal.
Penguins Go with Pirates-like ‘P’ Logo For Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2 in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. It’s almost a home game for the Penguins because the Fenway Group bought the team last year. Just before the puck drop on Tuesday night between the Penguins and Bruins...
Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration
The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
PHN Penguins Live Chat: Penguins Trouble, Real Blame & Scape Goats
From the PHN studios in downtown Pittsburgh, Dan Kingerski rolls through the Penguins’ troubles, from turnovers to defensemen and inconsistent scoring. Kingerski was in the locker rooms from Edmonton to Seattle and again Tuesday when the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT. Did the Bruins...
The Ice Guys – Thursday, November 3
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, November 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Thursday, November 3. Carolina Hurricanes...
Penguins Mailbag: Brian Dumoulin, Turnovers, and Lots (and Lots) of Anger
PHN readers were able to save the stamp and instead lick their wounds. The weekly (semi-weekly, or as we feel like it) Pittsburgh Penguins mailbag is rife with hope for a Penguins trade, anger, frustration, and blame. Lots and lots of blame for the Penguins’ defensemen, Brian Dumoulin, Casey DeSmith, GM Ron Hextall, and a spoonful for coach Mike Sullivan.
Sullivan: Penguins’ Latest Meltdown in 6-3 Loss ‘Stings’
BUFFALO — This isn’t just a slump for the Pittsburgh Penguins anymore. It’s a recurring nightmare. Their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center wasn’t simply another defeat; it was the latest in a series of games in which they were unable to protect a multiple-goal lead.
Kingerski: Penguins Have Problems; What is Fixable & What to Watch
The score in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last loss — against the Seattle Kraken — does not matter. The Penguins faced the top teams in the Western Conference in Edmonton and Calgary and were humbled. The Penguins put forth a good first period against Edmonton Oilers and a good second period against the Calgary Flames and were justifiably winless on the four-game western trip.
Dan’s Daily: Capitals & Canadiens Trade Chatter, Robo Penguins Homage
Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr thanked Jason Zucker for his homage salute and dropped a little chirp, too. Despite the Zucker salute, the Penguins are mired in a six-game winless streak. Dave Molinari offered some praise for Jake Guentzel’s maturity. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens could be partners on the NHL trade market. The New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals in seven seconds to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and how serious is Ryan Reynolds about buying the Ottawa Senators?
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot
BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘Learning the Hard Way,’ Mistakes Gift Win to Bruins (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins wrestled defeat from the jaws of victory, kicking and screaming. Despite a 5-2 lead and significantly better play than they’ve shown in a couple of weeks, and despite a comfortable command of the game, the Penguins gifted Boston opportunities and mistakes and penalties became goals. The Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins vs. Bruins, Game #10: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins were recently an unbeaten team with four wins and an OT loss. Today, they are a .500 team struggling to make sense of a near-disastrous and winless western swing. The Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus but then lost each of the four western games (Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle). Now, they’re 4-4-1 and will face the team with the best record in the NHL, the Boston Bruins (8-1-0).
