Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Jagr Responds to Zucker with a Salute — and a Chirp

Former Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Jaromir Jagr got word of current Penguins winger Jason Zucker’s homage to Jagr’s signature goal celebration and offered an entertaining response Thursday on Twitter. Jagr, 50, posted a video of himself, in a Penguins jersey no less, talking about the salute Zucker gave...
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Teams Sputtering, Penguins Waste Golden Chance

In the end, fourth-line goals and top-line heroics didn’t matter for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they gift-wrapped a game they should have won and delivered it to the Boston Bruins. Big-name teams across the league are sputtering, from the Penguins to the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs, to name a few. And surprises are emerging in New Jersey, Seattle, and Montreal.
Pgh Hockey Now

Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration

The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys – Thursday, November 3

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, November 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Thursday, November 3. Carolina Hurricanes...
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Penguins Have Problems; What is Fixable & What to Watch

The score in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last loss — against the Seattle Kraken — does not matter. The Penguins faced the top teams in the Western Conference in Edmonton and Calgary and were humbled. The Penguins put forth a good first period against Edmonton Oilers and a good second period against the Calgary Flames and were justifiably winless on the four-game western trip.
Pgh Hockey Now

Barstool Promo Code: $1K RFB for World Series, NBA, NHL Eagles-Texans TNF

With NFL and MLB games this evening, this Barstool promo code gives customers a massive risk-free bet. NFL Week 9 starts Thursday night with the Eagles and Texans going at it, while the Phillies and Astros continue what has been a back-and-forth World Series. Customers who sign-up with promo code NOW1000 will be able to put their risk-free bet into action for either of these games.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Capitals & Canadiens Trade Chatter, Robo Penguins Homage

Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr thanked Jason Zucker for his homage salute and dropped a little chirp, too. Despite the Zucker salute, the Penguins are mired in a six-game winless streak. Dave Molinari offered some praise for Jake Guentzel’s maturity. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens could be partners on the NHL trade market. The New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals in seven seconds to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and how serious is Ryan Reynolds about buying the Ottawa Senators?
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot

BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: ‘Learning the Hard Way,’ Mistakes Gift Win to Bruins (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins wrestled defeat from the jaws of victory, kicking and screaming. Despite a 5-2 lead and significantly better play than they’ve shown in a couple of weeks, and despite a comfortable command of the game, the Penguins gifted Boston opportunities and mistakes and penalties became goals. The Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Bruins, Game #10: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins were recently an unbeaten team with four wins and an OT loss. Today, they are a .500 team struggling to make sense of a near-disastrous and winless western swing. The Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus but then lost each of the four western games (Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle). Now, they’re 4-4-1 and will face the team with the best record in the NHL, the Boston Bruins (8-1-0).
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

