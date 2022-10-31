The Cleveland Cavaliers saw what the future could hold with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland finally came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after receiving an eye injury that left him out of action for five and a half games. Garland returned just in time as the Cavs took on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, and his play was a major reason why the Cavs were able to smack down Boston.

