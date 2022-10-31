Read full article on original website
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a career-best year in assists and he attributes that to playing with dynamic bigs like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell left Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Cavs 114-113 in another overtime thriller
The Celtics played their second straight overtime thriller against the Cavaliers in the past week but Boston came up short once again as the Cavs held on for a 114-113 win after Jaylen Brown missed a potential game-winner as time expired. The overtime loss spoiled a sensational final 10 seconds...
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Celtics
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics.
Cleveland Cavaliers rank third in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings
CLEVELAND — True to the team's marketing slogan, the Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season "Letting 'Em Know." And it appears people around the league are taking notice. In its latest NBA power rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN.com ranked the Cavs third,...
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Celtics And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston
Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
As of 9:30 Eastern Time, Darius Garland is still listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell gives glimpse at the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers saw what the future could hold with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland finally came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after receiving an eye injury that left him out of action for five and a half games. Garland returned just in time as the Cavs took on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, and his play was a major reason why the Cavs were able to smack down Boston.
3 Detroit Pistons the Cleveland Cavaliers have to prep for
Friday night the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won six in a row, and are 6-1 in the NBA. Their hot start was defined by the fact they did most of it without All-Star point guard Darius Garland and then emboldened by the fact that Garland came back for their latest game against the Celtics, and helped guide them to a win.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Celtics
If tonight’s matchup with Boston is anything like the last time these two squads met just six days ago, fans are in for a barnburner on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine and Gold come into tonight’s showdown having won five straight – including Friday night’s thrilling overtime...
