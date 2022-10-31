ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers rank third in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings

CLEVELAND — True to the team's marketing slogan, the Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season "Letting 'Em Know." And it appears people around the league are taking notice. In its latest NBA power rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN.com ranked the Cavs third,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell gives glimpse at the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw what the future could hold with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland finally came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after receiving an eye injury that left him out of action for five and a half games. Garland returned just in time as the Cavs took on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, and his play was a major reason why the Cavs were able to smack down Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 Detroit Pistons the Cleveland Cavaliers have to prep for

Friday night the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won six in a row, and are 6-1 in the NBA. Their hot start was defined by the fact they did most of it without All-Star point guard Darius Garland and then emboldened by the fact that Garland came back for their latest game against the Celtics, and helped guide them to a win.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Celtics

If tonight’s matchup with Boston is anything like the last time these two squads met just six days ago, fans are in for a barnburner on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine and Gold come into tonight’s showdown having won five straight – including Friday night’s thrilling overtime...
BOSTON, MA
