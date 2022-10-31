Read full article on original website
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
Netflix with ads draws some big brands – but others are unimpressed
L’Oréal and Budweiser owner advertise on Basic with Ads, but high prices for slots put off some agencies
Surprise! Or Not: Netflix's Sandman Is Getting a Season 2 [Updated]
It’s probably not a surprise given the first season was so well-received by both critics and viewers, but Netflix will be bringing back Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman for more episodes. Deadline got the scoop on the news, noting that “the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation...
YouTube Starts Hawking Third-Party Streaming Subscriptions
YouTube has partnered with a long list of streaming services to offer third-party subscriptions to U.S. users directly through its platform. More than 30 different streaming service memberships including Paramount+, Showtime, AMC+, Starz, IFC, Epix, Sundance Now, and Vix+ will now be purchase-able on YouTube’s site and app via the new “Primetime Channels” feature.
Finally, the Uncut Version of The Muppet Christmas Carol Is Back
There’s magic in the air, Muppets fans! The wait is finally over as Disney+ is officially adding the extended cut of The Muppet Christmas Carol to the streaming platform. And yes, it’s going to include the beloved holiday musical’s long “lost” song, “When Love is Gone.”
The Gaming Shelf Is Not a Demon... Yet
October might be over, but spooky season lasts until Thanksgiving in my house. While people are returning from Big Bad Con and getting over their candy-induced sugar highs, I’ve been collecting TTRPGs like dice sets, and I’m thrilled to share some excellent picks from across the indie-verse. Featured...
Troll's Trailer Roars Onto Screens
From the very begining of the trailer for Troll, a new Norweigan-language fantasy-action film directed by Roar Uthaug, it’s clear that there’s something very wrong in the mountains. Uthaug is the director of Tomb Raider (the 2018 version) and 2015 disaster thriller The Wave, and his new Netflix film seems to combine a magical fascination with the fairy realm with an exploration of how ancient creatures might actually interact with the modern world.
Netflix With Ads Starts Today: Here’s What You Should Know
What once seemed like some sick joke or wild fantasy has finally become a reality. After months of rumors, Netflix finally has an ad-supported tier, and it’s launching across 12 different countries this week. Netflix’s decision to introduce ads comes after years of explicitly railing against that very same...
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
Google Launches New Beta to Play Android Games on PC
Are you growing tired of staring at your 5 by 2 inch screen to play Android mobile games? Well, on Tuesday, Google’s Android Developers blog announced that the company’s launching a new beta for a platform that will let users play their Android games on PC. The company...
How to Join Mastodon, the Ad-Free Social Network Billionaires Can't Buy
Six months ago, after the news broke that changes were coming to Twitter’s policies against disinformation and hate speech, I decided to give Mastodon a try. Unfortunately, I didn’t stick with the app long enough to develop a habit of using it. After returning to it once again this week, that’s something I’ve come to regret. In the few days since (mostly) ditching Twitter, I’ve gained a new respect for the platform, which is decidedly less toxic and is far more conversational and troll-free. I’m hoping this very brief guide will serve new users as well as those hearing about it for the first time.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie
There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year. We know...
The Nightmare Before Christmas
If you have one, go grab your copy of The Nightmare Before Christmas. No, it’s okay, we’ll wait. *Whistles a tune.* Back? Okay, look at the cover and tell us who directed the film. More than likely it says Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, right? Surely, Burton—the man behind Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and more—crafted this stop-motion Disney masterpiece.
Google’s New Beta Will Let More Users Run Steam Games from a Chromebook
You know the old joke about running Doom on everything from graphing calculators to rotten potatoes to even a window inside Doom itself? Well, we’re starting to progressively witness the same thing, but with your entire Steam game library. On Thursday, Google announced that Chromebooks running ChromeOS 108 beta will be able to run a beta version of Steam’s gaming platform, which promises some improvements over its alpha version, including better performance and game compatibility.
Enter the Psychoverse in This Mind-Bending Preview of a New Incal Graphic Novel
The Incal is a classic work of ‘80s comics sci-fi at its best, a blending of the masters that are Alejandro Jodorowsky and the legendary Moebius to deliver a universal adventure quite unlike anything seen before it. And now, Humanoids is ready to bring us back to the life of John Difool—and io9 has a sneak peek inside.
Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Just Made a Horror Movie
Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.
PlayStation VR2 Headset Set Has a Firm Release Date and Will Cost As Much As a PS5
After months of waiting, we finally have an idea how big your wallet will need to be for you to strap Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 headset around your noggin. Essentially, it’s going to cost you more than the price of a full PS5 for just the base setup.
The 11 Wildest Moments from Elon's First Week at Twitter
Just before midnight last Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted “the bird is freed.” The message confirmed once and for all that he’d finally, officially, really, actually purchased Twitter. It marked the end of a long saga during which Musk spent months trying to wriggle out of buying the company, leading to a public feud with Twitter and a multi-billion dollar lawsuit settled only when he agreed to close at his original $44 billion offer price. Musk, whose Twitter bio now reads “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” set to work.
The Witch From Mercury Is Playing a Fascinating Game With Gundam's Past
The Witch From Mercury, the latest series in the Gundam franchise, carves its own path in the series in many ways, the least of which involves the introduction of yet another alternate timeline to the already-multiversal-level series. But that doesn’t mean that the series isn’t making its own fascinating connections to some of Gundam’s earliest and most potent ideas.
