ComicBook
Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong'o Shares Chadwick Boseman Lessons for Wakanda Forever
While Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters next week, it's an excitement that is bittersweet with the absence of Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star sadly died in 2020 after a private battle with cancer, but even though the actor is no longer with us, his presence continues to be felt with the upcoming sequel and now, Lupita Nyong'o opens up about the lessons she learned from Boseman that she brought with her to Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Avengers: Endgame Opening Weekend Box Office Record Will Never Be Beaten According to Russo Brothers
Avengers: Endgame's opening box office record will never be surpassed according to the film's directors. Joe and Anthony Russo spoke to Variety about their landmark achievement. In the months since theaters have opened back up, the lofty totals from 2019 seem very far away. "It will never happen again," Joe claimed. "That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting." It's hard to argue with the logic on display there. The winds have indeed heralded a different era of theatrical releases. One that may not reach those lofty heights, but still could capture a lot of the luster. Avengers: Endgame famously grossed $1.2 billion during its first weekend out. Such numbers seem basically impossible in a landscape that has been forever altered by COVID-19. But, things could swing back around in a number of years with the right films and opportunities. For now, the world waits for something like Avengers: Secret Wars to bring everything together.
ComicBook
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
ComicBook
Spider-Man MCU Director Jon Watts Reveals Why They Had to Skip the Spider Bite
Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home into theaters last year, and fans have been wondering what's been next for the Wall Crawler. The film gave us our first live-action Spider-Man multiverse project that featured three interpretations of the character that included Tobey MaGuire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Holland's Spidey has taken a very different route than his two predecessors including letting us know how the character got his abilities during a new interview that happened for Sean O'Connell's Spider-Man book With Great Power, Captain America: Civil War writer Christopher Markus and No Way Home director Jon Watts revealed if Peter Parker got her powers from a radioactive spider.
ComicBook
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
ComicBook
Black Panther Producer Reveals Bad News for Disney+ Spinoff
Marvel introduced movie-goers to the world of Wakanda during the events of Black Panther, a fictional country that's since become a major locale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the expansive world-building brought forth by Ryan Coogler and his team of filmmakers, the Black Panther franchise quickly became a foundational building block of storytelling within the franchise, meaning it was inevitable the property would receive its own Disney+ at one point or another. While reports have suggested a Kingdom of Wakanda series could follow Danai Gurira's Okoye, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed in one recent interview the show isn't as far along as some would think.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
ComicBook
Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.
ComicBook
Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen to Get Netflix TV Show, The White Lotus Star Joins Cast
Believe it or not, Guy Ritchie's 2020 comedy thriller The Gentlemen is getting a spinoff TV series. The film received pretty good reviews upon its release nearly three years ago, and managed a decent haul at the box office, but hasn't exactly been in the conversation in the time since. It seems as though the film's popularity on Netflix earlier this year was enough to convince the streaming service it should be the home of the next chapter of the story.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
ComicBook
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
ComicBook
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
