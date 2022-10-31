ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

In a county rife with conspiracy, a GOP clerk fights to win voters' trust

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - As democracy in Ottawa County wobbled under a wave of misinformation, mistrust and raw anger, Justin Roebuck decided it was his job to shore it up. And so, on a rainy night in late October, the clerk in this lakeside community set aside two hours to answer questions from his voters about the election system he oversaw.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy