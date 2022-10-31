Read full article on original website
Puglover
3d ago
Every one of the children's costumes was tasteless, but I would not expect anything else from The View!
Reply
6
Valerie Aylward
3d ago
More garbage from the trashiest program in the history of TV!🙄🤡🙄🤡🙄
Reply
9
christine w
3d ago
I didn't think "The View" could sink any lower but they win.😉👌
Reply
7
Related
The truth behind Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah Belle’s ‘creepy’ photo
Harry Hamlin is nothing but a proud father. The actor and his eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, recently made headlines for a New York Fashion Week photo that many social media users dubbed “creepy” and “provocative.” And a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six exclusively that the family, including matriarch Lisa Rinna, is “disgusted” by all the “shameful” commentary. “He is a proud father who was just about to whisper in her ear how proud he is of her,” our insider shares, adding that the photographer of the image in question, Manny Carabel, is “absolutely horrified and so distraught” over fans’...
Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes
But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween
Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game
The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Jason & Brittany Aldean Win Halloween With Perfect ‘Anchorman’ Recreation
Kicking off 2022 Halloween with some laughs, Jason and Brittany Aldean showed off this year’s costumes. The duo went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman. “Breaking News,” Jason Aldean captioned the video. “Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica, and the Channel 4 News Team. #Fakenews.”. During...
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes
No one enjoys Halloween more than your favorite celebrities. The post Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween costume is good as hell
While Halloween is a time for kids to go door to door and ask for candy, it is also a moment for stars to showcase how, by virtue of their fame, they can do it just as much as anyone else and look cool. Musician Lizzo is one and fans love her 2022 look.
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Just Won Halloween Dressed as Each of the Potomac Housewives
The RHOP mom proved that imitation really is the best form of flattery when she channeled her castmates in the most epic way. Ashley Darby definitely knows how to deliver on the Halloween front. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member opted for a cosmically stellar style while channeling Doja Cat. Ashley took to Instagram at the time to show off that incredible costume, which included a hot pink bustier and sheer pink miniskirt over a see-through long-sleeved bodysuit in the same bubblegum hue. She topped off the look with a hoop choker, hoop earrings, and a pair of sparkly silver-heeled ankle boots.
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen shares the most extravagant baby gifts he received from Real Housewives
Andy Cohen's 6-month-old daughter, Lucy, is being spoiled by the Real Housewives. “I got some really great stuff,” the Bravo mogul, 54, told TODAY Parents, when asked about over-the-top baby gifts. "A lot of labels," he added. The first present that arrived was a “huge" jewelry box from “Real...
Popculture
Major Fox Show Could Return Nearly a Decade After Cancellation
The American version of The X Factor is one of the few blemishes on Simon Cowell's career as the mastermind behind singing competition shows. While the U.K. version ran 15 seasons, the U.S. version only lasted three years on Fox. Nine years after the series was canceled, Cowell now says it is possible that a revival could happen.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby
Nick Cannon is set to become a father of 12 children. Page Six reported that Cannon is expecting a baby, his 12th child, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, Zen, in June 2021. Baby Zen passed away five months later after battling brain cancer. Cannon...
Keke Palmer Hilariously Nails It As ‘Rapunzel From The Southside’ For Halloween
Keke Palmer nailed it this Halloween when she dressed as Rapunzel with her luxuriously long hair, but with a twist. This Rapunzel is from the Southside and gave us extra flair and swag with her box braids and beauty. Taking to Instagram, the starlet was in full character for her...
Popculture
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
Popculture
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed Accusing 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting out Black Women
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has a reaction to former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claim that the Netflix show is "cutting" Black women from its ongoing third season. Speed-Hamilton, who met and married husband Cameron Hamilton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, took to Twitter last month to make note of the limited scenes in the pods with Black women during Season 3.
Comments / 7