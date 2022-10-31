ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue

A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
ringsidenews.com

AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem

AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Match Stopped Due To Knee Injury, Star Helped To The Back

Please don’t be bad. You never want to see someone get hurt in wrestling as it can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to any wrestler. An injury can come out of nowhere on what seems to be a spot that goes well, but other times you can see things going badly as they take place right in front of you. Unfortunately the latter was the reality this week.
stillrealtous.com

Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change

When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event

That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com

Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look

Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Gives Update After Doctor's Appointment: 'Not All Good News'

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since he was first diagnosed in October 2021. He announced that he was cancer-free in December, but the road to full recovery is not always a straightforward one, and unfortunately, he had announced some negative news this week. Ross, 70, has...

