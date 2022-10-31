Effective: 2022-11-04 04:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades, northern Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes highway 140 near Lake of the woods and east, the Crater Lake area, the Diamond Lake area and highway 97 north of Modoc Point. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of black ice possible. Slick roads and minor travel delays possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are expected to rise through the night, but cold air is expected to pool in places, combining with below freezing road surface temperatures to bring possible very slick road conditions in places. Snow levels and temperatures will continue to rise today, but until road temperatures also rise, very slick driving conditions will continue, possibly into late this morning or even early afternoon in more sun sheltered locations. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

