Effective: 2022-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Above 1500 feet in elevation Douglas and eastern Coos County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO