The holidays are quickly approaching, and what better way to spend the holiday season than with a new furry friend from LA Animal Services? The Los Angeles Centers are past capacity, so to help pets find new homes, LA Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees during the month-long Home for the Holidays Adoption Event through November 30. The adoption fees for dogs will be waived thanks to a grant from Petco Love (not including $20 licensing fee). The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO