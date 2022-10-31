Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
spectrumnews1.com
LAHSA opens winter shelters to help people experiencing homelessness
LOS ANGELES — As temperatures throughout the Southland begin to drop, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is opening its Winter Shelter Program. Starting Tuesday, the county agency will offer 143 beds at five temporary emergency shelters and will also provide motel vouchers to unsheltered individuals in areas that experience severe weather.
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
theeastsiderla.com
Eagle Rock's Tiny Home Village: A challenging mission, some mixed reactions
Eagle Rock -- A Tiny Home Village has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed. In a Figueroa Street parking lot, 48 white, prefab cabins - equipped with beds, microwaves, A/C and heaters -- stand...
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Best fusion taco spots
Opening during the height of the pandemic, Angry Egret Dinette — a James Beard Finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2022 — is in Mandarin Plaza. Chef Wes Avila is known for weaving the influences of his Mexican-American heritage with flavors of the many diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles, and these tacos are simply awesome.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Adopt or foster a pet from LA Animal Services during the Home for the Holidays month-long adoption event
The holidays are quickly approaching, and what better way to spend the holiday season than with a new furry friend from LA Animal Services? The Los Angeles Centers are past capacity, so to help pets find new homes, LA Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees during the month-long Home for the Holidays Adoption Event through November 30. The adoption fees for dogs will be waived thanks to a grant from Petco Love (not including $20 licensing fee). The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA.
sanfernandosun.com
Vigil Held to Remember Unhoused Peoples who Passed Away
The nonprofit organization We the Unhoused held a vigil in front of Los Angeles City Hall to memorialize those in the unhoused community who have died over the years. On Oct. 15, We the Unhoused Founder Theo Henderson and other members of the unhoused community gathered to remember family and friends who have passed away. For Henderson — who was unhoused for eight years — this is the third year he’s held this vigil, which he began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
Long Beach hospital holds trick-or-treat event for young patients
Halloween comes but once a year and before you know it, it’s November. Not wanting their youngest patients to miss out on the fun, a hospital in Long Beach organized a trick-or-treat event inside the facility so kids could still enjoy a day of costumes and candy. MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach hosted […]
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
Mobile dog treadmill service gains popularity in SoCal, but can it affect your pet's health?
Bark N' Roll is a mobile treadmill service coming to dog owner's homes. The runs last 30 minutes and dogs go at their own pace.
Mobile homes destroyed in Wilmington RV park fire
Several mobile homes were destroyed when a fire spread through the Pacific RV Park in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning. The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North McFarland Avenue. Flames were pushed by 10 to 20 mph winds but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire […]
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility
Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home burglary on the rise while mayor insists City is ‘safest it’s ever been’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A string of home burglaries have plagued an Inglewood neighborhood with surveillance footage providing some clues. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is currently up for reelection and is running ads on local radio stations saying the City is the “safest” it’s ever been.
signalscv.com
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
Study shows fewer women are riding Metro amid safety concerns
It's supposed to be an easy way to get around but some riders are passing on public transportation in an alarming new trend.Ridership by women has dropped 4% on buses and 2% on trains since 2019. While it may not seem like much, these new statistics are concerning for the leadership at the Los Angeles County Metro."We are concerned about it because we are very focused on delivering a good customer experience for all our riders," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Jennifer Vides. Vides said the survey polled 12,000 riders in the spring. Its findings revealed that Metro has a lot...
