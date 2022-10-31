Read full article on original website
Who’s Moving Where In Wealth Management? – Comgest, LaSalle Investment Management
The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. Comgest, a Paris-based asset manager focused on long-term responsible investment in quality-growth equities, has bolstered the team behind its Comgest Growth Japan fund with the appointment of Heyang Ping as an analyst based in Tokyo. Ping, who has...
EFG Makes Executive, Boardroom Changes
The Zurich-based business has announced a number of boardroom and C-suite changes. EFG International has hired a new head of its legal and compliance operations, choosing a different person from the original candidate who will be taking on a strategic role on its board. The Switzerland-based firm also made a number of other leadership changes.
Citigroup Unveils Global Wealth Center In Hong Kong
The US banking group is tapping into the mass-affluent and HNW market in Hong Kong and wider region. Citigroup has opened one of its global wealth centers in Hong Kong. “Hong Kong is one of our leading global wealth hubs and today’s opening underlines our commitment to invest further to support client-led growth in Hong Kong and across the region,” Angel Ng, head of Asia, Citi Global Wealth said.
What's New In Investments, Funds? – Dragon Capital, Vietnam
The latest news on investment offerings, financial products and other services relevant to wealth advisors and their clients. Dragon Capital Vietfund Management (DCVFM) has launched Vietnam's first mid-cap equity exchange-traded fund. The ETF tracks the VN Mid Cap Index, which captures performance of the Vietnamese mid-cap equity market. “The rise...
We're Pushing Ahead With China Growth Plans, Says Credit Suisse – Report
The bank, which has been buffeted by a range of problems in recent years, is in the midst of a restructuring drive. Its plans to push into the mainland China market – home to a large number of HNW clients – is going ahead, the firm's Asia CEO is reported to have said.
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
BNP Paribas Logs "Good Net Asset Inflows" In Wealth Arm
Despite tough market conditions – which hit assets under management – net inflows were robust in the third quarter of this year, the banking and financial services group said. Wealth management at BNP Paribas has achieved “good net asset inflows,” especially in the commercial and personal banking areas...
10 Years On From HSBC's AML Saga – What Has Changed?
The author of this article claims that there has been little improvement in AML controls in much of the world over the past decade and that more work needs to be done. For more than a decade, banks and other financial institutions have been punished for failings over illicit funds. A number of stories, varying in their scope and seriousness, all add up to lots of fines and punishments for banks. In arguably the largest single case, BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, agreed in July 2014 to a record $8.97 billion settlement with US authorities, and pleaded guilty on two criminal charges of violating US sanctions against Iran, Cuba and Sudan. There have been the cases linked to Malaysia's 1MDB fund, from which billions of dollars were siphoned and, in some cases, channelled through centres such as Singapore and the US.
Want To Invest In Fine Wine? There's A Token For That
The realm that goes under the term of tokenization or digital assets continues to spread, and now it includes fine Bordeaux wine from France. A Singapore-based exchange is developing the new offering. The tokenization revolution continues to roll and its latest area is owning fine wines – often very expensive...
Chinese Private Equity House Opens Hong Kong Office
The firm is building out a presence in the Hong Kong and the surrounding region. Harvest Capital, a Chinese private equity capital firm focused on value investing in consumer goods and services sectors, has opened its Hong Kong office. The office will serve as a regional hub from which the...
Citigroup Completes Another Retail Banking Spin-Off
Under CEO Jane Fraser, the US firm has been working to sell off retail banking in more than a dozen countries and focus more on higher-margin business areas such as wealth management. Singapore-based UOB has bought its Malaysia and Thailand operations. Citigroup has completed its sale of the bank’s Malaysia...
Asian Investors Find Reasons To Be Optimistic – UBS
A potential recession, and geopolitical risk top the list of concerns, but many see hope on the horizon as sentiment on short-term market outlook begins to recover. Despite the challenges, sixty-two per cent of investors surveyed in Asia are optimistic about the outlook for their own region’s economy over the next 12 months, with 60 per cent expecting their personal finance situation to be better in six months' time, a new survey by UBS reveals.
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Kenanga, Ant Group
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, a Malaysia-based group, has agreed with AntChain Technology Pte, part of China’s Ant Group, to build a Malaysian wealth “Super App.” This agreement follows Kenanga’s memorandum of understanding with AntChain.
Saxo Unveils Digital Advisory Solution For Advisors
There are a lot of "pain points" for advisors, and services for them are often poorly integrated. Saxo argues that its offering can handle these problems. Saxo Bank, the Copenhagen-based group, has launched a digital advisory solution to support self-directed, advisory and discretionary business models in the wealth sector. The...
Advising Investors And Collectors Of Gold
This brief commentary explains the sort of considerations that investors and advisors should entertain before holding gold. In the current high-inflation environment, gold is understandably getting attention. For centuries, gold has held the status of money, and has been a safe-haven asset. Much to the frustration, perhaps, of some economists...
