The author of this article claims that there has been little improvement in AML controls in much of the world over the past decade and that more work needs to be done. For more than a decade, banks and other financial institutions have been punished for failings over illicit funds. A number of stories, varying in their scope and seriousness, all add up to lots of fines and punishments for banks. In arguably the largest single case, BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, agreed in July 2014 to a record $8.97 billion settlement with US authorities, and pleaded guilty on two criminal charges of violating US sanctions against Iran, Cuba and Sudan. There have been the cases linked to Malaysia's 1MDB fund, from which billions of dollars were siphoned and, in some cases, channelled through centres such as Singapore and the US.

2 DAYS AGO