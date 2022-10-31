ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Running for Rescues: Helping Shelters and Rescue Pets Nationwide

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – We all know that taking care of our pets can be an expensive endeavor. Veterinary bills can really add up, and nobody knows that better than the folks who run animal shelters. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Jodi Dougherty, Founder of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
Yale Daily News

Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release

Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil Simmons is on the go and he’s heading to Hamden!. Gil is heading to different high schools all month long as part of his homecoming tour. On Friday, he visited Hamden High School. The school was built in 1935 and is home to the Green Dragons.
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
Fairfield Mirror

National Sandwich Day: The Best Thing Between Sliced Bread!

Congratulations, Stags! We have reached the halfway point of the Fall Semester! This milestone is marked with excitement, as Thanksgiving break is mere weeks away. The thought of this holiday may conjure the visual of a lavish feast, complete with picture-perfect poultry and platters stacked high with all of your seasonal favorites. Personally, my mental image is reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting: capturing an essence of leisure worthy of the cover of the “Saturday Evening Post.”
FAIRFIELD, CT

