A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
State health commissioner warns of 3 respiratory viruses - RSV, COVID and the flu - that could threaten hospital capacity
The state Department of Public Health is warning again about three respiratory viruses that could threaten hospital capacity as they circulate through Connecticut this fall.
Grass quickly recovers from summer drought, but here's how to get it ready for winter
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The unusually warm weather this week will give all of us a chance to get some yard work done, whether we want to or not. A big rebound in rainfall in September and October has rejuvenated lawns. "That just helped everyone’s lawns recover extremely fast,"...
WTNH.com
Fiancée mourns death of New Haven firefighter struck on Interstate 91 North
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of a beloved firefighter who was off duty when he was fatally struck Wednesday night along Interstate 91 in New Haven. Thomas Mieles, 27, was a member of Recruit Class 63 and joined Engine...
WTNH.com
Running for Rescues: Helping Shelters and Rescue Pets Nationwide
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – We all know that taking care of our pets can be an expensive endeavor. Veterinary bills can really add up, and nobody knows that better than the folks who run animal shelters. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Jodi Dougherty, Founder of...
Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare
The annual event kicks off Connecticut Foodshare’s annual holiday giving season
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
Yale Daily News
Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine
Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
Yale Daily News
Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Hamden High School
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil Simmons is on the go and he’s heading to Hamden!. Gil is heading to different high schools all month long as part of his homecoming tour. On Friday, he visited Hamden High School. The school was built in 1935 and is home to the Green Dragons.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Fairfield Mirror
National Sandwich Day: The Best Thing Between Sliced Bread!
Congratulations, Stags! We have reached the halfway point of the Fall Semester! This milestone is marked with excitement, as Thanksgiving break is mere weeks away. The thought of this holiday may conjure the visual of a lavish feast, complete with picture-perfect poultry and platters stacked high with all of your seasonal favorites. Personally, my mental image is reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting: capturing an essence of leisure worthy of the cover of the “Saturday Evening Post.”
