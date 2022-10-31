Read full article on original website
Related
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Will Missouri voters make weed legal this election? Amendment 3 isn't that simple
On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will make their choices on five statewide ballot measures in addition to picking their preferred candidates. Of those measures, three were brought to the ballot by the state legislature, one is required by Missouri’s constitution, and the other made it through the state’s initiative petition process.
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about the new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
Over 40 Missouri inmates have been executed in the past 20 years, and several foods are requested more than others.
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
KMOV
Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
KMBC.com
Missouri's marijuana constitutional amendment faces some opposition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new survey from Emerson College/ The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% are undecided. The opposition to the constitutional amendment is coming from unexpected groups, such as...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
Laclede Record
Sheriff opposes recreational marijuana ballot issue
With an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana on Missouri’s Nov, 8 ballot, some law enforcement groups have expressed their opposition to the proposal. Missouri Sheriffs United is asking voters to say no to Amendment 3 and Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says he agrees with that position. “I’m against this, I think it’s bad law,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a problem for employers who have to make decisions on if they’re going to allow the use of marijuana at the workplace because there is no ability to restrict that, so we need to be thinking, do we want bus drivers out there smoking marijuana driving kids to school or to events.” For more on this story see the LCR.
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Political Science Professor Expects November 2022 Midterms to be “Ho-Hum” in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Voters across the country are getting ready to cast ballots in next week’s mid-term elections. While there are many exciting races in various parts of the country, here in Missouri it’s looking like more of a snooze-fest, according to Doctor Terry Smith, political science professor at Columbia College:
fourstateshomepage.com
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney […] The post Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missourinet
Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)
Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases. For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.
Missouri ballot question offers legal recreational marijuana with limits
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — As Missouri voters prepare to head to the polls next Tuesday, medical marijuana dispensary owners and investors are banking on their support for a ballot question that promises to open up the industry to legal recreational use for adults 21 and over. Tom Bommarito, a...
Comments / 0