Indianapolis, IN

Penhawk
1d ago

When you know that your employer is a religious organization who doesn't approve of your lifestyle and asks you to sign a contract acknowledging that; Why would you ever sign it and accept employment? Plus why would you sue when you get caught violating the contract you signed? Yes, she kept it quiet for years until a parent did some digging( I don't believe the woman could have found the marriage license while surfing the web) she had to know it would eventually come out.

deedster
2d ago

She voided her contract when she married her partner. Therefore, she has no grounds to sue. Once again, each and every person needs to own responsibility for their actions.

The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
DELPHI, IN
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern Schools to join Pursuit Institute

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of Trustees voted at its Oct.26 meeting to join the Pursuit Institute, formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. HSE was the last county school corporation to join the Pursuit Institute as Carmel, Hamilton Heights, Noblesville, Sheridan and Westfield have already signed agreements with the career and vocational training district.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Crowned on campus

Student performer Briana Park takes the stage at Butler Alliance’s annual drag show. All photos courtesy of Lauren Hough. LEAH OLLIE | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu. As Halloweekend came and went, students on Butler’s campus sought out a breathtaking display of grandeur, costume, performance and spectacle. Butler Alliance hosted their annual Drag Show on Sat. Oct. 28th, featuring a lineup of established drag queens as well as first-time student performers. Each queen who took the stage brought their best in two rounds of performances and kept the crowd cheering all night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings, Oct. 24-29

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 7:12 p.m. Cynthia Robinson, 34, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Doughty) Oct. 27. 11:15 a.m. Thomas Koller, 31, Morgantown, warrant. (Pool) Oct. 28. 12:45 a.m. Craig Reeve, 37, Nashville, possession...
NASHVILLE, IN
