Read full article on original website
Penhawk
1d ago
When you know that your employer is a religious organization who doesn't approve of your lifestyle and asks you to sign a contract acknowledging that; Why would you ever sign it and accept employment? Plus why would you sue when you get caught violating the contract you signed? Yes, she kept it quiet for years until a parent did some digging( I don't believe the woman could have found the marriage license while surfing the web) she had to know it would eventually come out.
Reply
2
deedster
2d ago
She voided her contract when she married her partner. Therefore, she has no grounds to sue. Once again, each and every person needs to own responsibility for their actions.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Related
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
Suspended Indianapolis priest avoids prison under plea deal
Suspended Catholic priest David Marcotte pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter sick of “false allegations” made to influence local elections
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
thecentersquare.com
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs
INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
WISH-TV
Charter school wants to pay $1 for IPS building on chopping block
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paul I. Miller School 114 in the Indianapolis Public Schools district would close at the end of the school year if the school board approves a reorganization plan. Students at School 114 would merge with Frederick Douglas School 19, School 114 is one of several that...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
Family settles in wrongful death suit against Greenwood PD
Teresa Todero's life changed on May 29, 2016, after a 911 call for help about her son came in. The caller advised Charlie Todero was attempting suicide through traffic.
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
readthereporter.com
Voter: Carmel schools “no longer the titan of educational excellence”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Brown County Schools referendum would help fund district's adult career resource center
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts are asking voters to invest in their community's schools in this month's election. A referendum in Brown County may have the highest stakes for students and staff. The project would renew a referendum voters approved in 2016 and increase taxes by a...
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to join Pursuit Institute
The Hamilton Southeastern Board of Trustees voted at its Oct.26 meeting to join the Pursuit Institute, formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. HSE was the last county school corporation to join the Pursuit Institute as Carmel, Hamilton Heights, Noblesville, Sheridan and Westfield have already signed agreements with the career and vocational training district.
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
thebutlercollegian.com
Crowned on campus
Student performer Briana Park takes the stage at Butler Alliance’s annual drag show. All photos courtesy of Lauren Hough. LEAH OLLIE | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu. As Halloweekend came and went, students on Butler’s campus sought out a breathtaking display of grandeur, costume, performance and spectacle. Butler Alliance hosted their annual Drag Show on Sat. Oct. 28th, featuring a lineup of established drag queens as well as first-time student performers. Each queen who took the stage brought their best in two rounds of performances and kept the crowd cheering all night.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine print: Jail bookings, Oct. 24-29
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 7:12 p.m. Cynthia Robinson, 34, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Doughty) Oct. 27. 11:15 a.m. Thomas Koller, 31, Morgantown, warrant. (Pool) Oct. 28. 12:45 a.m. Craig Reeve, 37, Nashville, possession...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis charter school announces intent to acquire IPS school building if it closes
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment. “The...
WCPO
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 9