Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York in Albany, New York. Written by Charles Smith, directed by Barbara Howard. In 1928, W.E.B. Du Bois’s daughter, Yolande, married Harlem-poet Countee Cullen. The marriage was never consummated, and two months later Yolande filed for a divorce. In Charles Smith’s play “Knock Me a Kiss,” this relationship, along with all of Yolande’s relationships, is at the center of an interesting production of this play. Director Barbara Howard has taken it out of its own time and landed it in our time. The costumes, by Sheilah London-Miller, have nothing to do with 1928. The incidental music, chosen by sound designer Maya Pomazal-Flanders, sets the mood of each new scene, but doesn’t reflect the sounds of the ’20s, but rather sing out from the late 2oth century including a Rodgers and Hart song not written until 1940. For this stage presentation, the story is given relevance to our day, and it works. It works all too well.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO