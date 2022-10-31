Read full article on original website
BITS & BYTES: Arts & Crafts Festival; Ryan Frank exhibit; Winter Festival; NightWood; Twelfth Night; Anthony Newman and friends; “The Things I Cannot Change;” “Ground; Matter as Form”
7th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival This Sunday. Great Barrington— Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) will host its 7th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain will move the event indoors. The Festival is a...
Diana Felber, 77, of Great Barrington
Diana Felber of Great Barrington died peacefully on October 31, 2021. She created a beautiful world for herself and her family. Her natural generosity stemmed from both her curiosity, her appreciation for beauty, and her love for people and life. She lived all of her life consciously, appreciating what had...
Perfect Berkshire getaway with 10.5 acres along the Konkapot River
With wonderful pastoral views and 10.5 acres along the Konkapot River, this property is the perfect Berkshire getaway. Nicely set in the middle of a verdant meadow, this remarkable home has both old charm and contemporary features. Stone walkways lead to the entrance. Dramatic features include wide pine floors, vaulted ceilings throughout, and beautiful views. The great room showcases a magnificent fireplace, beautiful pastoral views and doors leading to the poolside. The living room is lined with doors leading to a west-facing covered porch, perfect for enjoying Berkshire sunsets. Centrally located kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, handcrafted cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and a perfectly nestled breakfast nook for casual meals. A large, heated sunroom (currently used as the dining room) overlooks the pool, with vaulted ceilings and a captivating wall of glass. Occupying its own wing, the tranquil first-floor primary bedroom features doors to the outside, walk-in closet, and a private bathroom with tile floors, “his and hers” sinks and a large Jacuzzi tub. Two bedrooms on the upper level share a comfortable bathroom. The oversized garage has a large unfinished space that could be converted into additional live/workspace. There are two forced hot air heating systems and central A/C. The property also provides a large detached barn/shed, perfect for housing horses or livestock.
BITS & BYTES: Songwriting workshop; “Medieval Song;” Squirrel Nut Zippers and Friends; Ellyn Gaydos book signing; First Fridays Artswalk; Housatonic Youth Basketball; Thankful Food Drive
South Egremont— Brian Kantor, with Billy Keane and Miles Lally present a 5-week deep dive into the art of songwriting beginning on November 8, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dewey Hall in Sheffield. Over four Tuesdays in November, the 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, and a Wednesday in December, attendees will learn to write an original new song. The series culminates in each attendee performing their song live with a band at The Egremont Barn.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Pet of the Week: Meet Sabil!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to a 6 month old puppy named Sabil. Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl. Puppy alert! Sabil was...
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Swords to Ploughshares is converting weapons of death into tools of life
Great Barrington — The Right Reverend James E. Curry is well-versed in scripture, in particular Isaiah 2:4, “[…] and they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” Curry, a now retired Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, has dedicated more than a decade to working with families of victims of gun violence. In December 2012, while serving in Newtown, the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (one of the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of 20 students and six adults) caused two of Curry’s paths to converge.
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Volunteers needed for Pittsfield Thanksgiving dinner
The Christian Center in Pittsfield is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Thanksgiving meal.
Working people of Great Barrington are the heart of the town
I moved to Great Barrington in 1973. At the time, there was already an affordable housing problem. Over the last nearly half century it has exploded into a full-blown crisis of epic proportions. A few years after moving to the area, I lost my teaching job. But my then wife...
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
THEATER REVIEW: The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York makes history contemporary in ‘Knock Me a Kiss’ at theRep
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York in Albany, New York. Written by Charles Smith, directed by Barbara Howard. In 1928, W.E.B. Du Bois’s daughter, Yolande, married Harlem-poet Countee Cullen. The marriage was never consummated, and two months later Yolande filed for a divorce. In Charles Smith’s play “Knock Me a Kiss,” this relationship, along with all of Yolande’s relationships, is at the center of an interesting production of this play. Director Barbara Howard has taken it out of its own time and landed it in our time. The costumes, by Sheilah London-Miller, have nothing to do with 1928. The incidental music, chosen by sound designer Maya Pomazal-Flanders, sets the mood of each new scene, but doesn’t reflect the sounds of the ’20s, but rather sing out from the late 2oth century including a Rodgers and Hart song not written until 1940. For this stage presentation, the story is given relevance to our day, and it works. It works all too well.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Eagles Community Band at the Colonial Theatre November 4 featuring clarinetist Timothy Skinner
Pittsfield — The Eagles Community Band, Eagles Stage Band, and Eagles Trombone Ensemble will give a free concert at the Colonial Theatre on Friday, November 4, featuring guest clarinetist Timothy Skinner. The Eagles Stage Band will perform prior to the Eagles Concert Band. (House opens at 6:15 p.m., Trombone Ensemble at 6:20 p.m., Stage Band at 7 p.m., Concert Band at 7:45 p.m.)
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
