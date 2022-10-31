Read full article on original website
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
It’s peak season for car-deer crashes in Virginia – Here’s what AAA says you should do if you hit one
DMV data from 2021 shows a noticeable spike in the number of deer-vehicle crashes in October, November and even in December as compared to the rest of the year. As expected, alongside the crashes, a spike in injuries is also seen at the end of the year.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Wythe County on Nov. 8, 2022
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Wythe County here. This includes how the county voted in the Rural Retreat Town Council race, the Wytheville Town Council race, and the District 9 House of Representatives race. Wythe...
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say
Stimulant prescriptions dispensed in Virginia rose 11% from the start of 2021 to June 30 of this year – the largest increase of all controlled substances overseen by the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program, according to its most recent report. The active ingredients in Adderall are some of the stimulants monitored in the program, O’Keefe said. Child psychiatrists or pediatricians are unlikely to use stimulants for any other indication than ADHD, she said.
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.
WTKR
Data reveals innocent Black men in Virginia more likely to be incarcerated than other groups
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Data from the National Registry of Exonerations reveals Black people are more likely to be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit than any other group in America. According to the registry’s researchers, Black people are just over 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are 53 percent of the roughly 3,200 exonerations since 1989. And when the News 3 team of investigators analyzed the registry’s numbers for Virginia, the database showed that of the 64 people exonerated in Virginia since 1989, half of them were Black men.
Augusta Free Press
Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
WSET
SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Why AG Miyares says parents should double-check their kids' Halloween candy
As thousands of children head out to trick or treat, there's new concern for parents regarding THC-laced gummies and other types of candy.
NBC12
‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to ensure you are ready to celebrate. The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun. Check out the list below to start planning your...
WSET
Jackpot still up for grabs, grows to $1.5B after over 188K claim winnings in Virginia
(WSET) — The jackpot is still growing after the Wednesday night drawing. The estimated jackpot is $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery.
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
