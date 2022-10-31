ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges

A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
PETERSBURG, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say

Stimulant prescriptions dispensed in Virginia rose 11% from the start of 2021 to June 30 of this year – the largest increase of all controlled substances overseen by the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program, according to its most recent report. The active ingredients in Adderall are some of the stimulants monitored in the program, O’Keefe said. Child psychiatrists or pediatricians are unlikely to use stimulants for any other indication than ADHD, she said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Data reveals innocent Black men in Virginia more likely to be incarcerated than other groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Data from the National Registry of Exonerations reveals Black people are more likely to be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit than any other group in America. According to the registry’s researchers, Black people are just over 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are 53 percent of the roughly 3,200 exonerations since 1989. And when the News 3 team of investigators analyzed the registry’s numbers for Virginia, the database showed that of the 64 people exonerated in Virginia since 1989, half of them were Black men.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails

WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to ensure you are ready to celebrate. The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re invited to join the fun. Check out the list below to start planning your...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy