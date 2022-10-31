Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
wdhn.com
Two arrests made in drug investigation, HCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation by the HCSO has led to two drug-related arrests, one suspect accused and charged with drug trafficking carrying a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. On October 28, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ran a narcotics investigation around the Wicksburg...
wdhn.com
Florida man arrested in Geneva, accused of drug trafficking among other charges, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A Graceville man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug-related charges, per the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, November 2, Geneva Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 Block of North Azalea Street, across the street from Geneva High School. According...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 2, 2022
Ryan Connor, 34, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fail to redeliver hired leased property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Racaniello, 29, Malone, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Fields, 45, Bascom, Florida: Lewd and lascivious molestation- victim age 12-16: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mario Mitchell, 32,...
wtvy.com
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
Florida Man Arrested For Halloween Stabbing
A Florida man is behind bars after an altercation led to a stabbing on Halloween, according to deputies. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Graceville. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had several lacerations on
wtvy.com
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
WEAR
Bus driver injured as Walton County school bus crashes into tree
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County school bus crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Freeport, according Florida Highway Patrol. The sheriff's office says no children were injured, but the bus driver was hospitalized with injuries. There is no word on the driver's condition at this time. Walton County...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
wtvy.com
Jury to deliberate Friday in Duncan murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must decide whether circumstantial evidence is sufficient to find Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler, who had befriended him. “There is no dispute that Joe Duncan...
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
wtvy.com
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man who faces a plethora of theft and other charges has been arrested by Dothan police. 41-year-old Ryan Lee Cinfici is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage warehouses in what investigators describe as a summer crime spree. “He was taking anything...
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
Daleville Police investigating shooting, 1 injured
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Daleville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to a release from the Daleville Police, the department was notified around midnight on October 30 of the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
Comments / 0