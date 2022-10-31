LOCK HAVEN – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with Lock Haven Jaycees and the City of Lock Haven to bring about two new events to Canal Park this holiday season. Holiday Inflatable Decorations walk-through in Canal Park is an event to help bring some holiday cheer to Canal Park. From December 3 – January 7 large, holiday-themed inflatables will grace the park, but your help is needed. “Please help us fundraise by buying some awesome and amazing inflatables to help make Canal Park a winter wonderland,” said Kira, Manager of Downtown Lock Haven, Inc.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO