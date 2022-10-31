Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township takes ownership of Woolrich Park
AVIS, PA – The transfer of ownership for Woolrich Park has been completed. The township supervisors at their Wednesday monthly meeting, accepted ownership from Clinton County. The transfer all but assures the popular gathering place in the village of Woolrich will remain intact as a community park, as it has been for better than a century.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County ready for Election Day next Tuesday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County voter registrar Maria Boileau indicated Thursday that her county office is ready for next Tuesday’s general election. Boileau announced final county voter registration numbers at the commissioners’ meeting and said the county is in “good shape” in terms of poll workers for the Nov. 8 election.
This is where political campaign signs are — and aren’t — allowed around Centre County
In most places, they’re not allowed in the right-of-way.
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
$400,000 awarded to fund Pine Square improvement project
Harrisburg, Pa. — Owners of the Pine Square Plaza in Williamsport have received $400,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for planned renovations to the courtyard area. The Pine Square improvement project applied for $1 million in RACP grant funding in July. Although the $1 million ask proved out of range, Tony Ecker, owner of Pine Square and adjacent properties said he was very excited to hear they were...
therecord-online.com
County considers liens against hotel tax scofflaws
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County has been collecting and distributing a state-allowed hotel tax since 2018, its proceeds used to fund tourism-related activities within the county. But according to word at the county commissioners’ meeting Thursday, two county businesses are delinquent in their payments. Commissioner Angela Harding...
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Deadly crash in Lycoming County
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
Centre County corrections officer smuggled drugs for months, court docs show
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A corrections officer from SCI Benner is facing charges after he was caught smuggling drugs to an inmate, according to the charges filed. Kevin Hoch Jr., 40, Pleasant Gap, told investigators when they showed up at his house that he has been smuggling drugs for about four months and that he […]
therecord-online.com
MacIntyre likely next business manager for KCSD
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It looks like the former Fiscal Operations Supervisor for the Keystone Central School District will be returning to the district later this month as its new business manager. The agenda for next week’s board voting session was reviewed by the board at its work session Thursday night. It includes the proposed hiring of Joni MacIntyre as the new business manager, effective Nov. 14, her pay a pro-rated $112,000 annually.
WJAC TV
Jury selection begins in attempted homicide case at Mifflin County Dairy Queen
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of a Mifflin County teenager accused of attempting to kill a fellow employee at an area Dairy Queen earlier this year. In March, now 19-year-old Katelyn Stutzman was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after troopers...
therecord-online.com
Canal Park inflatables, Pets in the Park banner fundraisers kick off Pet banner information, payment due November 10
LOCK HAVEN – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with Lock Haven Jaycees and the City of Lock Haven to bring about two new events to Canal Park this holiday season. Holiday Inflatable Decorations walk-through in Canal Park is an event to help bring some holiday cheer to Canal Park. From December 3 – January 7 large, holiday-themed inflatables will grace the park, but your help is needed. “Please help us fundraise by buying some awesome and amazing inflatables to help make Canal Park a winter wonderland,” said Kira, Manager of Downtown Lock Haven, Inc.
abc27.com
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Man sentenced for attempted tax evasion
COGAN STATION, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced for attempting to evade income taxes. Devon Buck will serve two years probation and pay a $3,000 fine for the crimes. Officials say Buck operated a business called DCL Landscaping from 2015 to 2019. He attempted to evade more...
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
