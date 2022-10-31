Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes players are showing hypocrisy after not calling out Kyrie Irving for his recent controversy.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
NBA Reporter Blasts Celtics For Allowing Nets To Interview Ime Udoka: "Celtics Turned Their Backs On Those Employees Whom They Said They'd Protect."
One NBA reporter is mad after the Boston Celtics allowed the Brooklyn Nets to interview Ime Udoka for their head coach job.
Was Houston’s Lance McCullers tipping pitches in World Series Game 3? Phillies play coy
PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper circled the bases with his sixth postseason home run of 2022 Tuesday night after a two-run blast that gave the Phillies the lead in World Series Game 3 in the first inning. Harper whispered something to on-deck hitter Alec Bohm before his second-inning at-bat. Bohm led...
Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have slammed Kyrie Irving for sharing Anti-Semitic movie.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Lovie Smith Explains How Texans Hope to Slow Down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
With a Thursday night contest against an improved Jalen Hurts, coach Lovie Smith is hoping the Houston Texans can limit the dual-threat quarterback's usage outside of the pocket.
Ben Simmons reportedly has come up in 'cursory' trade talks
Ben Simmons has played only six games for the Brooklyn Nets since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline last February, but it appears the team may already be looking to part ways with the three-time All-Star. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Simmons' name has come up in trade talks.
Sporting News
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
Comments / 0