The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO