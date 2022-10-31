Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3) are traveling to South Florida to meet up with the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2) Saturday night under the lights on national television, from the beautiful Miami Dolphins home stadium in Miami Gardens. The former Dolphins Stadium, which was originally called Joe...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: How did FSU’s offensive line perform vs. Georgia Tech?
Florida State Seminoles football got back into the win column this last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, overcoming a slow start and self-inflicted mistakes to finish the game in blowout fashion. The 41-16 win showcased more of FSU’s potent offensive potential, in addition to the small missteps that...
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How do FSU, Miami stack up? feat. Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel
It’s one of the greatest rivalries in athletics. Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) are set to etch the next chapter in the storied series between the two schools this Saturday. Currently, FSU is a 7.5-point favorite over Miami (according to...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU’s Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, and Lawrance Toafili talk Hurricane rivalry after Wednesday practice
FLORIDA STATE — The Hurricane buzz has been circling Tallahassee lately, and everyone on the team, from top to bottom, knows it. Head coach Mike Norvell said in his interview earlier today, “There’s no secret. I mean, you got flags hanging. You got people everywhere you go this week (who) will be talking about this game.”
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football stars lead in national categories, Soccer dominates the ACC
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2023 defensive back Damari Brown is down to four schools, after visiting Florida State for the Clemson game. Football. It seems like Seminoles quarterback Jordan...
Tomahawk Nation
Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.
Tomahawk Nation
Cristina Roque named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles soccer (12-2-2) finished off the regular season on a strong note, taking down Virginia Tech 4-1 to close out the year with a share of the regular season ACC championship. Ahead of ACC Tournament play, the conference announced its yearly honors, with FSU placing a...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?
After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates Georgia Tech, favored over Miami
Fresh off the team’s second bye week of the 2022 season, the Florida State Seminoles were able to thoroughly dominate the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start their final stretch run. The Noles opened the first quarter rusty, turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive and...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 on Tuesday, making him eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Travis is coming off a record-setting game against Georgia Tech, where he threw for a career-high 396 passing yards in their 41-16 win last Saturday. His previous career-high record (321-yards) was also set this season in their 44-14 win over Boston College.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs 'Cuse ~ Some great info for first time visitors
There seems to be quite a few Nole fans making the road trip to CNY. As soon as we locked in our flights, I started a Fan Post on the Syracuse site a few months ago and got a lot of nice info from the fans over at TNIAAM. I hope the fam here at TN finds this helpful.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
Police in Texas seek help locating murder suspect who might be in Atlanta
Atlanta police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a September homicide in Houston who is believed to be hiding in Atlanta.
Double homicide suspect from Georgia captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Biloxi Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Georgia. According to officials, officers with the Chamblee, Ga. Police Department contacted BPD and said Pedro Armentero Mesa, 55, was believed to be in the Biloxi area. Mesa is a suspect in […]
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
WCTV
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
WCTV
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
