Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How did FSU’s offensive line perform vs. Georgia Tech?

Florida State Seminoles football got back into the win column this last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, overcoming a slow start and self-inflicted mistakes to finish the game in blowout fashion. The 41-16 win showcased more of FSU’s potent offensive potential, in addition to the small missteps that...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Cristina Roque named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles soccer (12-2-2) finished off the regular season on a strong note, taking down Virginia Tech 4-1 to close out the year with a share of the regular season ACC championship. Ahead of ACC Tournament play, the conference announced its yearly honors, with FSU placing a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?

After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 on Tuesday, making him eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Travis is coming off a record-setting game against Georgia Tech, where he threw for a career-high 396 passing yards in their 41-16 win last Saturday. His previous career-high record (321-yards) was also set this season in their 44-14 win over Boston College.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs 'Cuse ~ Some great info for first time visitors

There seems to be quite a few Nole fans making the road trip to CNY. As soon as we locked in our flights, I started a Fan Post on the Syracuse site a few months ago and got a lot of nice info from the fans over at TNIAAM. I hope the fam here at TN finds this helpful.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Double homicide suspect from Georgia captured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Biloxi Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Georgia. According to officials, officers with the Chamblee, Ga. Police Department contacted BPD and said Pedro Armentero Mesa, 55, was believed to be in the Biloxi area. Mesa is a suspect in […]
BILOXI, MS
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
LEON COUNTY, FL

