Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations. Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS commemorates American Flag flown over Ground Zero after 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September marked 21 years since the attacks on September 11th. Since then, others in our hometowns have found other ways to mourn those lost that day, with a special display in a firehouse in Roanoke. 9/11 is a day most, like Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback,...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder
(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
WDBJ7.com
Huddle Up Moms brings AFTERSHOCK film to Grandin
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is bringing the film AFTERSHOCK to the Grandin Theatre November 10. There will be a showing of the film and then a panel of women from the community with stories to share. The filmmaker has granted permission to show the film in dedication...
WDBJ7.com
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For over 50 years, Samaritan’s Purse has worked to “follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering.”. That’s the purpose of Operation Christmas Child - a way to bring joy to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Each box packed with quality toys, school supplies and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
WDBJ7.com
Children receive free books at Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children from the Roanoke Valley received free books as part of National Family Literacy Month. The first ever Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Book Fair took place Wednesday at the Tanglewood Center. Patients from infants to young teens got to pick out books to take home.
WDBJ7.com
Superheroes run for good cause
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run is, of course, superhero-themed and is a 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile kids’ fun run, and a stay-at-home option of the 0.0 Mile Couch Crusader. It all takes place in downtown Lynchburg on the Percival’s Island Trail. The...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, November 2, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Shelley in Lynchburg asked, “I read that pets can be affected by the time change. Is...
wfxrtv.com
School bus crash sends one to the hospital in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire & EMS report they responded to a school bus crash in which a car was wedged under the back of the bus with a person trapped inside. Firefighters say they responded from all over the southern part of the county at 2:55...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
One hospitalized after Martinsville shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized with injuries sustained in a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday night, according to the City of Martinsville. Police say they were notified at 11:11 p.m. by the SOVAH Emergency Department of a man suffering from a gunshot wound being treated in the ER. The 30-year-old had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
WSET
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WDBJ7.com
Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project. Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
