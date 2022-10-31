Read full article on original website
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
Field Fire And High Winds Lead To Evacuation Of Ricketts Residents Thursday Afternoon
A large field fire this (Wednesday) afternoon in western Iowa led to the evacuation of residents of Ricketts in northwestern Crawford County. The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the town of just over 100 people would be evacuated after a field of standing corn ignited north of Iowa Highway 141. Strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts at a rapid pace, and it grew out of control quickly. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from multiple local agencies were able to stop the fire before it reached the community. As of this (Wednesday) afternoon, there have been no reports of any serious injuries related to the fire. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Stray of the Day: Meet Gretel
This is Gretel, a 9–12-month-old, female, black and brown, Labrador mix puppy.
Sioux City’s ‘really’ haunted locations
Siouxlanders may be able to visit staged haunts during the Halloween season, but there are some places in Sioux City that are rumored to be really haunted. Some have even been investigated by a paranormal team.
Stray of the Day: Meet Teddy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Teddy, a 5-to-6-month-old, male, brown tabby cat. He was found on the 3600 block of Floyd Boulevard. The shelter says he’s a sweet and handsome guy who just wants to be loved. Like most of us humans, he just needs a companion- […]
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
Dog rescued, kitchen floor collapses during fire that destroyed Le Mars home
Le Mars Fire-Rescue successfully rescued a family pet during an intense fire at a Le Mars home on Wednesday.
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors update RAGBRAI vendor licensing
It's still months before the next RAGBRAI route will be announced, but Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are talking steps to increase the likelihood the annual bike ride returns to Sioux City.
