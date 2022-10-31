Read full article on original website
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving Day
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
WDBJ7.com
Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project. Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Libraries moving to a new catalog system
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries is making the switch to OCLC Wise, a new catalog system, effective Friday, November 4. RVL says that OCLC Wise is the first community engagement system for public libraries. The changeover will affect libraries in Botetourt County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem and Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations and city partner on Northwest Roanoke initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A plan to revitalize northwest Roanoke and improve the lives of residents there is coming into focus. Tuesday morning, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the city of Roanoke and other community partners announced plans for a new center that will include a grocery store, a high school for adults, a wellness center and banking services.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations. Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
WDBJ7.com
Event invites cyclists to take Appalachian Journey
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appalachian Mountaineer and the Appalachian Journey are upcoming races for bicycle riders who want to experience riding through the Appalachian Mountains. The journey takes place in Floyd County and riders from all over are welcome to experience the magic of these trails that start in Floyd County.
WDBJ7.com
New wellness center, health spa in Blacksburg offers cryotherapy and more
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new wellness therapy center is now open in Blacksburg. It’s called Renew & Restore Wellness. With flu season off to an early start and winter weather around the corner, medical professionals say wellness therapies can help in many ways. Renew & Restore is one...
WDBJ7.com
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In early October, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS adding full-time bus driver positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is creating some full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill vacancies. “We can’t educate kids if we don’t get them to school, so it’s key right now for us to fill these positions,” MCPS Transportation Director Eddie Walters said.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County asks for public input on Riverview Park through survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County is seeking public input on what to offer at the new Riverview Park. The county acquired the 117 acres beside the Smith River Sports Complex last January. They are now asking community members to take a survey to get their opinions on what...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke groups working to end homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
WSLS
Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS commemorates American Flag flown over Ground Zero after 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September marked 21 years since the attacks on September 11th. Since then, others in our hometowns have found other ways to mourn those lost that day, with a special display in a firehouse in Roanoke. 9/11 is a day most, like Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback,...
WDBJ7.com
Brandon Avenue housing development seeks another zoning approval
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Townhouse developments in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood are back on the zoning commissions’ agenda. The project has sought approval multiple times. Most recently, Roanoke’s City council rejected the proposal last October. One of the main changes on the upcoming December proposal is the size...
