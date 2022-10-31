ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Just Made Music History With This Incredible Accomplishment

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is currently enjoying great success with the release of her newest album, Midnights.

In fact, she's actually making history, becoming the first musical artist to completely take over the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating out Drake's record of nine from past September, when his album Certified Lover Boy came out.

This makes Midnights also the first album ever to have 10 songs in the top 10.

Leading the charge is the lead single, "Anti-Hero," followed by "Lavender Haze" and "Maroon" in the second and third spots.

Billboard posted Swift's monopoly of the chart on their social media.

With all of these new songs hitting the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Swift has now has amassed 40 total top 10 hits.

She is also now the female artist with the most top 10 hits, beating out Madonna's record of 38. Of all musical artists, she is only behind Drake, who has 59 total.

According to Billboard, the album shot to the top spot on its Billboard 200 albums chart, with "the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years."

This is also Swift's 11th No. 1 album of her career, although there are surely more to come.

Many fans celebrated the amazing accomplishment along with Swift, with one fan replying to Billboard's tweet, "Taylor swift power is outrageous."

Another fan re-tweeted the chart and said: "billboard hot 100 (taylor's version)."

Swift's newest album, Midnights, was announced at the end of August at the MTV Video Music Awards, with fans ecstatic that the singer-songwriter was finally releasing new music.

The album was released on Oct. 21, with 13 total songs. Swift also released an extended edition called Midnights (3am Edition), which is only available on streaming and digital and has seven extra songs.

