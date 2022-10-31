ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SchoolsFirst FCU Executive Vice President Kevin Martin Receives Exceptional Leader Award from Prominent Industry Organization

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving teachers and school employees, today announced that the Credit Union Executives Society ( CUES ) honored Kevin Martin, executive vice president, strategic integration & Member experience for SchoolsFirst FCU, with its 2022 Exceptional Leader Award, the highest honor bestowed by the leading talent development solutions provider for credit unions across North America. The CUES Exceptional Leader Award is presented annually to a credit union industry professional who has delivered exceptional service and made outstanding contributions to strengthen their credit union and the industry. The award was presented during the CUES Member Appreciation & Awards Event, a virtual event that occurred on Oct. 20.

Bill Cheney, Chief Executive Officer, SchoolsFirst FCU (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kevin excels in his ability to lead with both head and heart,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. “He also has been a trailblazing leader in all aspects of our diversity, equity and inclusion journey at SchoolsFirst FCU, promoting and amplifying underrepresented voices not just for our Credit Union, but for the entire credit union movement.”

“I’m deeply appreciative of this recognition, and I share this honor with the 2,700 exceptional leaders at SchoolsFirst FCU who deliver World-Class Personal Service to our 1.2 million Members every day,” said Martin. “This award reflects the exceptional effort, trust and dedication of the entire SchoolsFirst FCU team.”

Kevin was one of five finalists for the Exceptional Leader Award. Every year, CUES recognizes credit union leaders in various categories, and this is the second year in a row that a SchoolsFirst FCU team member was honored. In 2021, Alex Hsu, vice president of planning & change management, received the 2021 CUES Emerging Leader Award.

Kevin’s nomination noted how he has developed and mentored countless leaders, and has been an agent of change for SchoolsFirst FCU, consistently looking for opportunities to increase efficiencies to better serve Members. In addition, Kevin has promoted multiple initiatives related to process improvement and project management maturity, which have helped SchoolsFirst FCU streamline operations and be more effective. “He is an executive who embodies the ‘People Helping People’ philosophy of the credit union movement,” noted one of his nominators.

The Credit Union Executives Society (CUES) is an organization dedicated to connecting credit union professionals from across the globe to resources to “help them reach their greatest potential.”

For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

About Schools First Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other’s lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $29 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org .

