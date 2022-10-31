ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder plus endangerment charges.

It was unclear Monday if the Laveen resident has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

DPS officials said Acosta was found unconscious at the scene of the Oct. 10 crash on Interstate 17 and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Acosta was released from a hospital Friday and taken into custody.

Authorities believe Acosta was driving impaired at the time of the pre-dawn crash near New River, which is about 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

DPS said 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii and Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn Ogden — both 18 and from Clarkston, Washington — died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The three women were freshmen and suitemates at the Phoenix college.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Students driving to watch sunrise killed in wrong-way crash, cops say. Driver charged

A 25-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges weeks after he was accused of killing three college students in a wrong-way crash, authorities in Arizona said. The three freshmen from Grand Canyon University were driving from Phoenix to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta near New River on Oct. 10, the university told McClatchy News.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting on Wednesday at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa left one man dead and another with serious injuries, police said. Mesa Police say the shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. When...
MESA, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens

A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
KHQ Right Now

Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest

An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Doctor, 8 others indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Nine people, including a doctor, were indicted on 34 counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a grand jury in Phoenix, the Department of Justice announced. An investigation determined George Martinez-Aviles, M.D., Yvette Porras-Ochoa, Ricardo Ochoa, Kourtney Moore, Vanessa Quijada, Josefina Thomas and Kristel Pimentel conspired...
PHOENIX, AZ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy