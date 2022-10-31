ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Hugh Freeze opens up about contract, Liberty football coaching future entering Arkansas

Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC

Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three

After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
BRADENTON, FL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday

Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
102.5 The Bone

Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster

The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win

Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
DALLAS, PA
247Sports

College football bowl projections: New Year's Six coming into focus in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season's bowl slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference championship weekend. In our updated bowl projections, we've made changes inside the New Year's Six following Penn State's loss to Ohio State and North Carolina's win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC's Coastal Division.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps

Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

American Cornhole League shaken by 'Baggate' cheating allegations

Cornhole is usually thought of as a game that is played during summer barbecues, but there are people who are a lot more serious about it. While your Aunt Becky taking an extra step to toss her bean bag in your grandma's backyard might not be a big deal, a cheating scandal shook the professional cornhole world in August and has now gone viral as "BagGate."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

