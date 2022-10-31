Read full article on original website
247Sports
Hugh Freeze opens up about contract, Liberty football coaching future entering Arkansas
Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
atozsports.com
National media outlet united in prediction for Tennessee Vols vs Georgia Bulldogs showdown
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday in what should be the biggest college football game of the year. Whichever team wins the game will likely win the SEC and lock down a spot in the College Football Playoff (assuming they take care of business the rest of the way).
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
thecomeback.com
Eli Drinkwitz asks Missouri fans to make ‘sacrifices’ for packed stadium
While much of the SEC talk centers around the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Missouri Tigers are hoping to make some noise through the remainder of the season. And that begins with a big crowd on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Tigers...
Five star forward Baye Fall is down to four, sets decision date
Baye Fall, a top 20 prospect in the class of 2023 is down to four schools. The 6-foot-10 five-star has set his commitment date for November 15th and will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall. “I feel blessed because I came from nothing and now I’m at this...
5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three
After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. LSU and other SEC games
In the first half of the season, it appeared the annual big tilt between Alabama Football and LSU would be a mismatch. The Bengal Tigers followed an opening-game loss to FSU with some unimpressive victories, and then a blowout loss to Tennessee. At that point, the 4-2 Bengal Tigers were nothing more than an ‘others receiving votes’ team.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
Southeastern Conference unveils 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason All-SEC teams
As the college basketball season approaches in less than a week, the 2023 All-SEC first- and second-team preseason selections have been selected by the conference coaches. The list is headlined by a number of freshmen, transfers and plenty returning talent from last season’s top teams who hope to build on previous success.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of LSU game week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 6 nationally, will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to take on No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 5. The...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
College football bowl projections: New Year's Six coming into focus in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season's bowl slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference championship weekend. In our updated bowl projections, we've made changes inside the New Year's Six following Penn State's loss to Ohio State and North Carolina's win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC's Coastal Division.
Expert Predictions: Texas A&M game can go either way for Florida
Florida football gets set to return to the gridiron this weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas. The matchup features a pair of programs that have found little success in 2022, both of which are currently mired with a 1-4 record in Southeastern Conference competition. The Aggies...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps
Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
CBS Sports
American Cornhole League shaken by 'Baggate' cheating allegations
Cornhole is usually thought of as a game that is played during summer barbecues, but there are people who are a lot more serious about it. While your Aunt Becky taking an extra step to toss her bean bag in your grandma's backyard might not be a big deal, a cheating scandal shook the professional cornhole world in August and has now gone viral as "BagGate."
