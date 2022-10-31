ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssKox_0itX2I3c00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now.

Pound opponents into submission.

Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness.

The Titans (5-2) went ahead and won their fifth straight by putting the ball in Henry’s hands as much as possible and leaning on a defense that has been among the NFL’ s stingiest after an 0-2 start.

“There’s a physical style of brand that we want to play with,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

Vrabel made clear the Titans will do whatever it takes week to week. Right now, Henry is the key to the Tennessee offense with four straight 100-yard games, and he had a season-high 219 yards in a 17-10 win in Houston. Only the Giants’ Saquon Barkley has 24 more yards rushing having played eight games already.

Henry also ranks third with seven touchdowns and became the Titans’ franchise TD leader with his two against the Texans. That pushed him past Eddie George, who started his career when this franchise called Houston home as the Oilers.

Tennessee takes this winning streak to Kansas City (5-2) for a prime-time game Sunday night with the Chiefs.

WHAT’S WORKING

That defense. Despite losing Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III to a torn ACL just before the season, the Titans have held three opponents under 50 yards rushing and now rank second entering Monday in allowing just 89.2 yards per game.

They also are the league’s best on third down, limiting opponents to 25.5% conversions entering Monday.

Now they rank 10th in fewest points allowed entering Monday. The Titans simply dominated Houston, allowing 161 yards only because of a late 90-yard drive with the game decided.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The passing game. With Ryan Tannehill sidelined by both a sprained right ankle and an illness, the Titans completed only two passes to a wide receiver. Veteran Robert Woods led the Titans with 26 yards receiving on his two catches.

The Titans currently have three wide receivers on injured reserve in Racey McMath, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Burks, the first-round pick at No. 18 overall, isn’t eligible to return at the earliest until after Tennessee’s trip to Kansas City.

STOCK UP

The offensive line. This beleaguered group started with two new starters with rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle and undrafted veteran Aaron Brewer at left guard.

Then Dennis Daley replaced three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan in September after a season-ending injury.

But Nate Davis returned at right guard in Houston after missing two games. The Titans line opened some big holes for Henry against the NFL’s worst run defense.

STOCK DOWN

QB Malik Willis. The rookie had some people thinking he could push Tannehill for the starting job by 2023. Willis’s best stat was winning his first NFL start. He was 6 of 10 for 55 yards, intercepted once and sacked three times. Willis showed how much he still has left to learn after finishing his college career at Liberty.

INJURED

Both Tannehill’s ankle and the illness that kept him in Nashville over the weekend should be feeling better. But Vrabel declined to update Tannehill’s status, referring to the injury report that will come out Wednesday. Starting safety Amani Hooker hurt his left shoulder and couldn’t finish against Houston.

KEY NUMBER

6 — The Titans are the NFL’s only team to win at least four straight games in six consecutive seasons. Pittsburgh (2-6) and Kansas City are the only other teams to win at least four games straight each of the past five seasons.

It’s the longest such streak in franchise history, easily topping the three straight seasons between 1978 and 1980 with Earl Campbell and the 1991-1993 Oilers with Warren Moon.

NEXT STEPS

Pack up for the road once again for the fifth time this season. If the Titans can find a way to win in Kansas City, then it’s back to Music City for five of the final nine games.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline

The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

How Dolphins leveraged Laremy Tunsil trade to build playoff team in Miami

The Dolphins made a splash just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, moving their remaining 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb. It's a move that signifies Stephen Ross — whose tampering cost the Dolphins their own 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
atozsports.com

NFL insider mentions Titans’ assistant as potential head coach candidate

The Tennessee Titans are playing their best football of the season over the last month. The offense is thundering through with Derrick Henry. The defense is getting more and more consistent. Accordingly, one NFL insider believes that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may get head coaching interviews this winter. It would...
atozsports.com

NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans

The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting sent to Baltimore — and the deal still stinging a day later. “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy I thought was gonna be here a long time,” Poles said Tuesday. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short and we couldn’t find common ground.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade

The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return. Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Wilkins appeared in 49 games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Titans Announce Encouraging News On Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for their Week 8 win over the Houston Texans. But things are leaning towards Tannehill coming back for Week 9. Per ESPN Titans insider Turron Davenport, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has said that Tannehill is expected to practice this week....
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about.” For people worried about Derrick Henry showing up on the injury report with a foot, the #Titans’ back says his foot is fine. Yes the foot is fine: pic.twitter.com/CDSZmvlthe Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston, a season high for any NFL running back, and finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Derrick Henry resting Thursday for Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Titans Had 2 Key Players Limited At Practice Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans will need their offense at full strength to have any shot of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. Wednesday's injury report presents some glass-half-full news for the AFC South leaders. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry both practiced, but as limited participants. Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Titans are playing with fire with Jeffery Simmons’ contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was highlighted in a recent article published by The Athletic. Unfortunately, the piece also highlighted some concerning details about Simmons’ offseason contract negotiations with the Titans. The piece, written by Dan Pompei, focused on Simmons as “the best defensive tackle this side...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. “It’s really going well in Philadelphia right now,” goalkeeper Blake said. “There’s also pressure, but we have to deal with that. It’s a great time to be part of Philly sport, and yeah, we’re in a good spot. Hopefully we can really bring it over the line.” It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs. The Flyers lost to the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup finals and the 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals that year. Both series went six games.
247Sports

Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches

Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy