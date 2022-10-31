ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

KRQE News 13

Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

State representative facing backlash over tweet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Two arrested for murder of Santa Fe woman

SANTA FE, N.M. — A man and woman have been arrested in the homicide death of a woman found Saturday afternoon by Santa Fe police and Fire Department personnel on the 5000 block of Jaguar Avenue. Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, were been charged with one count...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Students Take Oath to Stay Drug-Free

Rio Arriba County celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a series of events at the schools in the county, including Chimayo Elementary, Española Elementary, Tony E. Quintana Elementary, Holy Cross Catholic School, San Juan Elementary, Fairview Elementary and Hernandez Elementary. The celebration was hosted by the Española Municipal Court and...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Gas Leak Reported Near Santa Claran Hotel and Casino

A gas leak occurred today near Big Rock in front of the Santa Claran Hotel and Casino sometime before 1:56 p.m., according to New Mexico Gas Company Spokesman Tim Korte, who said it was first reported at that time. Korte does not yet know exactly how it occurred but a...
ESPANOLA, NM
High School Football PRO

Las Vegas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAS VEGAS, NM
santafe.com

Heating It Up | Atrisco Café and Bar

Graduating from high school in Santa Fe, George Gundrey couldn’t get out of the then-sleepy town fast enough. After years, though, in California’s Bay Area, he was just as excited to return to Santa Fe, with his wife and daughter to accompany him. (They have two girls today.) His initial work was as manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. Over the two years in that job, he became friends with many of northern New Mexico’s finest food purveyors. When a restaurant space, operated for years by his aunt as Diego’s, became available in DeVargas Center, he jumped at the chance to create the Atrisco Café and Bar. He became a customer, in a big way, of the market farmers he had worked with previously.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Northern New Mexico College Hosts Job Fair Monday Nov. 6

Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) is hosting a free Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the NNMC Event Center. Network with hiring managers from LANL, Presbyterian, City of Española and many more. Applicants are advised to bring their resume, dress professionally and be prepared to be interviewed and hired on the spot.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo...
SANTA FE, NM
lascruces.com

Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns

Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM

