N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
State representative facing backlash over tweet
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
KOAT 7
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Rio Grande Sun
Students Take Oath to Stay Drug-Free
Rio Arriba County celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a series of events at the schools in the county, including Chimayo Elementary, Española Elementary, Tony E. Quintana Elementary, Holy Cross Catholic School, San Juan Elementary, Fairview Elementary and Hernandez Elementary. The celebration was hosted by the Española Municipal Court and...
Rio Grande Sun
Gas Leak Reported Near Santa Claran Hotel and Casino
A gas leak occurred today near Big Rock in front of the Santa Claran Hotel and Casino sometime before 1:56 p.m., according to New Mexico Gas Company Spokesman Tim Korte, who said it was first reported at that time. Korte does not yet know exactly how it occurred but a...
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
newsfromthestates.com
The feds have detailed imaging of NM fire damage, but they won’t hand it over, victims say
A burned fence pictured in early September delineates private forestland burned in the government-caused Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Some of those with damaged forests say they're facing an unnecessary hurdle getting a detailed public record that would help them apply for aid. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Scott...
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
Las Vegas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
santafe.com
Heating It Up | Atrisco Café and Bar
Graduating from high school in Santa Fe, George Gundrey couldn’t get out of the then-sleepy town fast enough. After years, though, in California’s Bay Area, he was just as excited to return to Santa Fe, with his wife and daughter to accompany him. (They have two girls today.) His initial work was as manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. Over the two years in that job, he became friends with many of northern New Mexico’s finest food purveyors. When a restaurant space, operated for years by his aunt as Diego’s, became available in DeVargas Center, he jumped at the chance to create the Atrisco Café and Bar. He became a customer, in a big way, of the market farmers he had worked with previously.
ladailypost.com
Northern New Mexico College Hosts Job Fair Monday Nov. 6
Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) is hosting a free Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the NNMC Event Center. Network with hiring managers from LANL, Presbyterian, City of Española and many more. Applicants are advised to bring their resume, dress professionally and be prepared to be interviewed and hired on the spot.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo...
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
