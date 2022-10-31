Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota
Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
WDIO-TV
New jails and justice centers coming along in Itasca, Carlton counties, with funding choice on the ballot
Construction began on the new justice center in Carlton County a couple of months ago. “Right now, they’re putting in the foundations. The weather has been incredibly helpful, and we’re a little ahead of schedule, which we’re happy about,” shared Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. And...
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
boreal.org
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia
Photo: Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. By Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - November 1, 2022. Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. It comes after nobody won Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot....
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in Crow Wing County, believed to be that of missing man
(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. They say that...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
fergusnow.com
Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device
A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
lptv.org
Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges
An Itasca County woman recently pled guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation to a July 2022 crime. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of Deer River pled guilty in court to a 2nd degree intentional murder charge and a 1st degree arson charge. Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison. During the plea hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the state will seek two consecutive sentences if Wilson is found guilty of both offenses.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a 10-year-old boy who died last week after falling out of a tree in rural Walker, Minnesota. On Oct. 20, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake, after Robert Elmberg Jr., of Onigum, Minnesota, fell out of a tree.
WDIO-TV
Talking coffee and candidates on the Range
We are one week away from the election. And WDIO is bringing you an update about what voters are thinking about during this campaign season. Last week, we headed to the Sugar Shack in Virginia. McKayla Maickelson is the head barista. “My favorite thing is to make coffee. I like...
