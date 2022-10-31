ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota

Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
WALKER, MN
boreal.org

Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota

DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia

Photo: Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. By Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - November 1, 2022. Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. It comes after nobody won Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot....
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body found in Crow Wing County, believed to be that of missing man

(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. They say that...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
BRAINERD, MN
Power 96

Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device

A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
CASS COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
CROOKSTON, MN
lptv.org

Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges

An Itasca County woman recently pled guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation to a July 2022 crime. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of Deer River pled guilty in court to a 2nd degree intentional murder charge and a 1st degree arson charge. Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison. During the plea hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the state will seek two consecutive sentences if Wilson is found guilty of both offenses.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested

The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Talking coffee and candidates on the Range

We are one week away from the election. And WDIO is bringing you an update about what voters are thinking about during this campaign season. Last week, we headed to the Sugar Shack in Virginia. McKayla Maickelson is the head barista. “My favorite thing is to make coffee. I like...
VIRGINIA, MN

