Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable.

Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football program since middle school.

“In my mind, I wanted to play football,” said Martinez. “In sixth grade, we can’t play it, but I was already in the program for athletics, and then in seventh grade, that’s when I joined football. That’s where I pretty much began.”

Ivan’s family has always given them their full support. A top student in his class, his family knew he would make smart choices.

The early obstacles Ivan faced playing football were tough. That included training in the weight room, learning how to block with proper technique and snapping the football from the center position.

His coaches and community, however, helped him overcome these early struggles.

“It all started with my coach. His name was Coach Atkinson,” said Martinez. “In seventh grade, he talked to me about getting a prosthetic arm for weightlifting. From there, one of my friends actually made a GoFundMe, and that’s where it all started. The community got together and started donating, and then then I got the prosthetic arm.”

Nothing in Ivan’s life has ever been given to him. He has had to earn every opportunity. His positive mindset and work ethic are what set him a part in his coaches’ eyes.

“He’s a go getter. If he can’t do something, he’s gonna find a way to do it,” said David Gonzalez, Porter offensive line coach. “Does he have an excuse not to play football or an excuse not to do some of the lifts we have in the weight room? Yeah, he does, but he finds ways to finish and finds ways to do the things that a lot of us choose not to do.”

Ivan hopes to inspire others in a similar situation as he is. Ivan makes it loud and clear that “you’ll never know how good you could have been if you don’t do it…really nothing can stop you other than yourself. Just be an inspiration to others.”

Ivan looks to pursue a career in law enforcement after high school.

With one year left, the Porter center will continue to ‘block out’ what is impossible and continue defying the odds.

