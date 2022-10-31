ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible

By Blake Holland
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYWCS_0itX0sK000

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable.

Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football program since middle school.

Union to rally against added administrative work placed on Brownsville teachers

“In my mind, I wanted to play football,” said Martinez. “In sixth grade, we can’t play it, but I was already in the program for athletics, and then in seventh grade, that’s when I joined football. That’s where I pretty much began.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW3Ul_0itX0sK000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216QaN_0itX0sK000

Ivan’s family has always given them their full support. A top student in his class, his family knew he would make smart choices.

The early obstacles Ivan faced playing football were tough. That included training in the weight room, learning how to block with proper technique and snapping the football from the center position.

Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight

His coaches and community, however, helped him overcome these early struggles.

“It all started with my coach. His name was Coach Atkinson,” said Martinez. “In seventh grade, he talked to me about getting a prosthetic arm for weightlifting. From there, one of my friends actually made a GoFundMe, and that’s where it all started. The community got together and started donating, and then then I got the prosthetic arm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tsdik_0itX0sK000

Nothing in Ivan’s life has ever been given to him. He has had to earn every opportunity. His positive mindset and work ethic are what set him a part in his coaches’ eyes.

“He’s a go getter. If he can’t do something, he’s gonna find a way to do it,” said David Gonzalez, Porter offensive line coach. “Does he have an excuse not to play football or an excuse not to do some of the lifts we have in the weight room? Yeah, he does, but he finds ways to finish and finds ways to do the things that a lot of us choose not to do.”

Ivan hopes to inspire others in a similar situation as he is. Ivan makes it loud and clear that “you’ll never know how good you could have been if you don’t do it…really nothing can stop you other than yourself. Just be an inspiration to others.”

Ivan looks to pursue a career in law enforcement after high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25We9J_0itX0sK000

With one year left, the Porter center will continue to ‘block out’ what is impossible and continue defying the odds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride.  “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
EDINBURG, TX
High School Football PRO

Edcouch, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley View High School - Pharr football team will have a game with Edcouch-Elsa High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EDCOUCH, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Roger Adame Becomes Mercedes’ Winningest Head Coach

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes head coach Roger Adame became the school’s all-time winningest coach when his Tigers beat rival Edcouch-Elsa 39-22 in week 10. Adame, who is in his ninth-year as Mercedes head coach, won his 63rd game. Adame overtakes Herman L. Schmalzried at the top of...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Men’s Basketball Beats Concordia 136-81

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV men’s basketball beat Concordia 136-81 in an exhibition game at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV sophomore guard Will Johnston scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists. Fellow sophomore John Shanu II also scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting. The Vaqueros’ first official game is on Monday, Nov. 7 at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Santa Maria Cross Country Heads to State

SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria boys cross country team and two-time state qualifier Mia Picazo received a special send-off from their teachers and peers before taking off for the UIL state meet in Round Rock. In 2021, only one Cougar boys runner, Juan Morales, qualified for state. He’s thrilled to be joined […]
SANTA MARIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects. At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate. Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge […]
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

STC Alum Becomes First-Year Dental Student

McALLEN, TEXAS – Four years since receiving her associate degree as a high school student from South Texas College through the Dual Enrollment Medical Science Academy (DEMSA), Alexandra Ruvalcaba against all odds has entered dental school as a first-generation college student. Ruvalcaba, who graduated with an associate degree in...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Whataburger unveils holiday-themed merch

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger announced the release of its holiday-themed collection. The collection consists of a Christmas sweater, a zig-zag beanie, holiday socks, snow globe and more. The merchandise is available on Whataburger’s apparel and merchandise Whatastore. The fast-food restaurant said customers will get a free Christmas table tent with the purchase of a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

School of Podiatric Medicine’s First White Coat Ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas – Students in the inaugural cohort of the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine donned their white coats for the first time last Friday, marking their official participation as student-doctors. The school’s first White Coat ceremony, held Oct. 28 at the Harlingen Convention Center, introduced the 27 students...
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Texas schools deploy threat assessment program

To improve student and staff safety on school campuses, the Texas School Safety Center developed a formal program that guides districts in conducting threat assessments. In 2019, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 11, requiring public schools to conduct behavioral threat assessments and collect relevant data on their efficacy. In tandem with SB11, the Texas Education Agency and the TxSSC provided policies and procedures to streamline the process and design a proactive approach to keeping schools safe.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Palmview Youth Club begins accepting registrations

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview announced Wednesday that the newly opened Palmview Youth Club is now accepting registrations. The Palmview Youth Club welcomes kids between ages five and 12 to get creative with arts and crafts, play with electronics in the game room, take part in outdoor recreation and aim for good […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Hondo ISD looks to future with new superintendent

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees with the Rio Hondo Independent School District recently announced a new superintendent of schools for the district. Raul J. Treviño was selected as the RHISD Superintendent by the school board after serving as Interim Superintendent for four months, according to the Rio Hondo Independent School District […]
RIO HONDO, TX
megadoctornews.com

McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health

EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Local veterans motorcycle club helps combat PTSD

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military.  Robert Jackson is one of the original founders […]
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg

Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX
KICKS 105

See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas

At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy