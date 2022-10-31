ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The investigation to identify the human remains found in Florence County continues. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
MLive

Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
MLive

Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County

PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

2 teens seriously injured in car, logging truck crash in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car was hit by a logging truck Friday morning on US-41 in Negaunee. According to the Negaunee Police Department, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the US-41 and Teal Lake Ave. intersection. Police...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming seniors attend scam protection seminar

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming seniors got a crash course on scam calls Thursday. The Ishpeming Senior Center hosted a presentation on how to recognize, react to and prevent scammers from stealing your money or information. The session focused on unwanted calls, emails and other popular scams. It was facilitated...
ISHPEMING, MI
wxpr.org

Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp

Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
RHINELANDER, WI
WLUC

Negaunee Ishpeming Blood Fight is on for November

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Ishpeming are squaring off to see which community can donate the most blood. Both communities are holding blood drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city with the most pints donated will receive the honorary blood drive trophy. Last year,...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy