Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The investigation to identify the human remains found in Florence County continues. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing...
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
Jury finds Gogebic Co. man 'not guilty' for the 2021 shooting that killed one
MARENISCO, MI (WJFW) - A Pennsylvania man who was charged with killing one and injuring another in Gogebic Co., Mi last winter has been found not guilty in a jury trial. The shooting. Nicholas Millard, 49, faced four felony charges, including one count of homicide first-degree premeditated, one count of...
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
2 teens seriously injured in car, logging truck crash in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car was hit by a logging truck Friday morning on US-41 in Negaunee. According to the Negaunee Police Department, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the US-41 and Teal Lake Ave. intersection. Police...
Ishpeming seniors attend scam protection seminar
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming seniors got a crash course on scam calls Thursday. The Ishpeming Senior Center hosted a presentation on how to recognize, react to and prevent scammers from stealing your money or information. The session focused on unwanted calls, emails and other popular scams. It was facilitated...
National conservation group facilitates largest land protection deal in Wisconsin history
Awaiting final approval by the Wisconsin Legislature is a deal to protect 70,000 acres of forestland east of Rhinelander, the largest such project in state history. We speak with a representative from national Conservation Fund, about why it purchased the land and what it means for Wisconsin.
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
Negaunee Ishpeming Blood Fight is on for November
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Ishpeming are squaring off to see which community can donate the most blood. Both communities are holding blood drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city with the most pints donated will receive the honorary blood drive trophy. Last year,...
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
‘Food for Fines’ donation program returns to West Iron District Library
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As the season of giving approaches, the West Iron District Library is looking for help to give back to those in need. The library’s overdue book fee is a nickel a day. During the month of November, patrons can cast away that fee during the “Food for Fines” program.
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
Iron Mountain retail store to kick off holiday season with open house
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Drug Store in Iron Mountain kicked off the holiday shopping season with its annual winter open house. Now that Halloween has passed, many retail stores are preparing for winter. The Drug Store in Iron Mountain is among them. For the last 20 years, the...
