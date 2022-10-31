Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Social media posts link 2 GOP congressional candidates in New York to Jan. 6 attendees
NEW YORK — The Republican candidates in two of New York’s most competitive congressional races have associated with people who participated in the raucous pro-Trump rally that devolved into a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a review of social media posts. Staten Island...
Gov. Hochul joins Vice President Harris, Hillary Clinton at Barnard College
With early voting already underway, the three female leaders are at Barnard College, an all-women school, to urge younger voters to exercise their right to vote.
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Two candidates with military experience vie for West Point's congressional district
"Yes. No. No excuse," Rep. Pat Ryan says into the camera to start his campaign ad, standing before a panoramic image of the Hudson River with the granite buildings of the U.S. Military Academy towering above it. "I'm Pat Ryan, and at West Point those are the only answers for...
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Republican Lee Zeldin Gains Lead In New York Governor’s Race
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who is running for governor against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, has taken the lead in the race for the first time, per a new poll. Zeldin currently has the support of 48.4% of respondents, compared to Hochul’s 47.6%, a lead of 0.8 points,...
NY mom's murder blamed on Hochul's policies could give Zeldin the win, former Clinton pollster says
Fox News contributor joined 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on the heated New York gubernatorial race after a 'horrific' murder is blamed on no-cash bail.
rocklanddaily.com
New Square Endorses Hochul and Maloney
The Village of New Square has decided to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Patrick Maloney in the upcoming elections. The endorsement was publicized this morning. Yesterday, leading rabbanim in Boro Park came out with their unequivocal support of Lee Zeldin. The kehillos include Boro Park’s largest communities, Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45.
NBC New York
Dead Heat in NY Governor's Race? 2 New GOP Polls Suggest It May Be Close
Once taken as a foregone conclusion, New York's gubernatorial race appears to be closer than most anyone expected possible with just a week until Election Day. Two new GOP-leaning polls put Rep. Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul, suggesting a down-to-the-wire race. (That said, most polls still show a larger lead for Hochul, albeit smaller than it was a few weeks ago.)
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Republicans’ Mailer on Former Kent Supervisor Was Full of Lies
As a candidate for Putnam County Legislature’s District 5, I was disgusted to find the postcard from the Putnam County Republican Committee attacking me and my record as Kent town supervisor in the mail last week. That my opponent would allow this libelous campaign material to be sent on...
What you need to know about making sure your vote counts in New York State
Thousands have already cast their vote early and absentee ballots are rolling into the Erie County Board of Elections, but how do we know if our vote counts?
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
rocklandtimes.com
Rockland legislature continues redistricting process
The Rockland County Legislature unveiled two potential redistricting maps at their October 19 meeting as their months-long effort to fairly divide the county comes closer to an end. According to Rockland’s bylaws, each of the county’s 17 districts should be even in size, as close as possible to 19,918 people....
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in suit against Crawford for denial of zoning change
A developer has sued the Crawford Town Board for denying a zoning change he needed to build apartments, claiming the board turned against his project in 2020 after residents raised objections based on anti-Hasidic sentiment. Rockland County developer Moses Schwartz had planned to build 54 apartments and a commercial building...
